Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Able to practice Saturday

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Lauri Markkanen (conditioning) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Markkanen will miss his eighth straight game for health protocol and conditioning purposes. Expect Cedi Osman to log more minutes at the forward positions against a Nets' team ranked eighth in defensive rating.
The Cavaliers are hopeful they’ll be closer to full strength by Monday, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer tweets. Jarrett Allen missed the team’s game against the Lakers on Thursday with an illness. Lamar Stevens is rehabbing from a right ankle sprain and Lauri Markkanen is reconditioning after a bout with COVID-19, but there’s a belief that all three players could return early next week.
Chris Fedor: Neither #Cavs Lauri Markkanen nor Jarrett Allen are listed on injury report for tomorrow night. Cedi Osman (back) and Lamar Stevens (ankle) are DOUBTFUL. Neither #Cavs Lauri Markkanen nor Jarrett Allen are listed on injury report for tomorrow night. Cedi Osman (back) and Lamar Stevens (ankle) are DOUBTFUL. – 3:41 PM.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly after Wednesday’s loss in Brooklyn, veteran Kevin Love said the second matchup between the Cavaliers and Nets would be different. He was right. For one half. The Cavs lost their second game against the Nets in less than a week Monday night, 117-112. It’s Cleveland’s fourth...
I have to temper my expectations when it comes to Lauri Markkanen‘s outlook for a bit here, as he just returned for the Cleveland Cavaliers from a near-three-week absence because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. That sort of absence, and him needing to get his conditioning back will lead...
LeBron James was recently involved in a highly publicized incident during the recent Lakers-Pistons game. Tensions ran high, and there is no question that this was something uncharacteristic for an NBA game. The incident started when LeBron James inadvertently hit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which led to a huge mid-game...
The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
New York Knicks trade rumors are starting to sizzle in the early going of the 2021-22 NBA season. Knicks highlights are off to a nice start, but do the Knicks need to make an NBA blockbuster trade to truly be in contention for an NBA championship? Today, we’re hitting on the latest Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Should the New York Knicks trade for Russell Westbrook by sending away Derrick Rose, Evan Fournier and Kevin Knox? Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down the latest Knicks news and rumors. Russell Westbrook highlights have been maddening for Los Angeles Lakers fans to watch so far this year.
During the beginning of the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Thomas got tangled up during a boxout. James threw an in adverted elbow to get away from Stewart, but it landed squarely around Stewart's eye. As blood was streaming down Stewart's face he had to be separated multiple times to avoid starting a fight with the Lakers. James was ejected after a flagrant-2 foul, and Stewart obviously was sent to the locker room too.
LeBron James was ejected on Sunday, but it was his turn to do the booting on Wednesday ... with the Lakers superstar getting two courtside fans removed from the game during an overtime thriller. The moment went down with 2 minutes left in OT against the Indiana Pacers ... right...
LeBron James has been one player who might wear his heart on his sleeve but is able to get a hold of his emotions more often than not in the past. Yet he shocked the world when he decided to elbow Isaiah Stewart in his previous appearance on the court. However, things turned around for the 4xNBA Finals MVP as he had to be on the receiving end this time around when Pacers’ Myles Turned elbowed him while the former tried to score off a Westbrook assist.
After splitting their recent four-game homestand, the banged-up Cavaliers finally get back on the road – taking on a Nets team in Brooklyn that’s also in a bad mood after a loss. The Cavaliers are coming off a 98-82 loss on Monday night, splitting the two-game set with the Celtics,...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had 23 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns won their 13th straight, rolling past the San Antonio Spurs 115-111 on Monday night. Cameron Payne added 20 points off the bench for Phoenix, which had six players finish...
The Washington Wizards will play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. Tonight, You can watch the game on NBC Sports Washington. Listen to it on The Team 980 or 106.7-2 FM. Greydy has the preview below. Go Wizards.
