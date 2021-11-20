In Hive Defender you're the devouring swarm for once

What is it? A management sim based on the Jurassic Park franchise. Reviewed on Nvidia GTX 970, Intel I5-4460, 32GB Ram. Zoo Tycoon was one of my favourite games growing up. I wasn’t so much interested in caring for the animals, but blocking the exits with countless vending machines and unleashing an army of underfed tigers upon the trapped guests never failed to entertain. In the decades since, I’ve never quite managed to recreate that same sense of anarchic fun, but watching a T-rex fling scientists into the air as it runs rampage in Jurassic World Evolution 2 comes pretty close.
