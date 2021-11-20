In Hive Defender you're the devouring swarm for once

If you're bored of the default Halo Infinite Xbox controller settings or fancy aligning it more to your Destiny 2 controls, then look no further. If you're not a fan of mouse and keyboard controls, playing several FPS games at once means you're constantly swapping between controller layouts, so why not make it a little easier? In this guide, I'll be discussing the three setups I have programmed for my Elite Series 2 controller that I swap between when playing Halo Infinite multiplayer. I'll also be carrying these over to the Halo Infinite campaign.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO