Man City 'Lead the Pursuit' for West Ham Star - Player Prepared to Leave Despite Champions League Possibility

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
 4 days ago
Declan Rice, who has become key to David Moyes' success at the London Stadium over the past two years, is reportedly prepared to leave West Ham at the end of the campaign, with City being one of a number of clubs interested the defensive midfielder.

The 22 year-old, who recently withdrew from the England squad for matches against Albania and San Marino, has made eleven Premier League appearances so far this season and has been directly involved in four West Ham goals.

David Moyes' side have won their last four Premier League matches, beating Jurgen Klopp's title-challenging Liverpool 3-2 last time out, as the London club continue their pursuit of a possible top four finish.

However, Graeme Bailey of 90Min reports that Declan Rice is prepared to leave the London Stadium, even if West Ham manage to qualify for the Champions League, while the midfielder's existing contract is due to expire in 2024.

Rice has been heavily linked with potential move to Chelsea in previous transfer windows, but is reportedly admired at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City potentially in the market for a new defensive midfielder in the upcoming summer.

Current club captain Fernandinho, who signed a one-year contract extension last summer, could leave City after nine years at the end of the ongoing season, having won 12 trophies since joining in 2013.

A potential departure for Fernandinho could subsequently become a reason why Manchester City, according to the information of 90Min, are 'continuing to lead the pursuit' of Declan Rice.

Plenty of England's finest talents already play under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, with the Blues having most recently added Jack Grealish to their squad for £100 million in the previous transfer window.

However, the aforementioned price tag for Grealish is seemingly set to become a benchmark for future English transfers, with 90Min reporting that West Ham hold a £120 million valuation of Declan Rice - a fee that if matched, will see the Hammers sanction a sale.

If Manchester City are to make any attempts to sign Declan Rice, who West Ham are understandably 'reluctant' to sell, they are set to face major competition from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter from the continent.

FanSided

Can West Ham United Challenge for the Premier League Title?

With the Premier League well underway, one of the stories of the season has been the impressive form of West Ham United. After a 3-2 victory over Liverpool, the London side finds itself only three points off first place. This run has put them into title contention, but the question remains whether or not they can keep up their strong start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Gabriel Jesus Picks Best Right-Footed Players in Man City Squad

The 24-year-old has been a surprise star for Manchester City so far this season, with a positional change helping him get more minutes and starts under his belt. The Brazil international has made the right wing his own with seven goal contributions in nine Premier League games so far, keeping top scorer Riyad Mahrez out of the side in most league matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"The Mindset Changed Over the Years" - Former Man City Star Reveals Major Turning Point in Rivalry With Manchester United

In the thirteen years since the Abu Dhabi takeover at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City's local rivalry with cross-town rivals United has steadily changed course. City, who'd previously been in the shadow of their local rivals for decades, started to paint the town blue after seeing United experience roaring success while they were toiling in the lower leagues of English football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Man City Among Four Premier League Clubs Interested in Ajax Star - Player Would Be Available as a Free Agent

Right-back Noussair Mazraoui (24) has been a regular in Ajax's first team since 2017-18, racking up over 100 appearances for the Dutch champions. After moving to their youth side Jong Ajax, which plays in the second division, as a teenager, Mazraoui quickly earned a spot in the senior squad and was a key player in their memorable run to the Champions League semi-final in the 2018-19 season.
NFL
CityXtra

