A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the Democrats’ multi-trillion-dollar big government spending package is bad for south Alabama, as well as the rest of the nation. I primarily focused on how this massive spending package would result in an unprecedented expansion of the federal government, while increasing taxes on middle class Americans and driving up prices for everything from fuel to groceries. However, the problems with this package are not just limited to raising taxes and increasing the cost of living for millions of hardworking Americans.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO