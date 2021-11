Smokepurpp is back in his element, and he's preparing to close the year out in a strong way. The 24-year-old rapper has had ups and downs in his career, but he's ready to power forward and rise back to the top of the ranks. His comeback commences with the release of his new single "Not Your Speed," which sees the Florida rapper exploring a slightly different (and very current) sound while still bringing his fun, playful energy to the track. Lil Gnar provides a feature.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO