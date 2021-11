The team behind SF’s Michelin-starred Italian stalwart Acquerello is branching out — though not too far from their roots. Tablehopper has the news about forthcoming cocktail bar Sorella, meaning “sister” in Italian, which the team is opening in the former Polk Gulch home of 1760. Suzette Gresham and Giancarlo Paterlini brought on former Greens chef Denise St. Onge as chef de cuisine, with Acquerello chef de cuisine Seth Turiansky advising. The restaurant will serve cicchetti (Venetian snacks and small plates) for dining at the bar, and large plates focusing on pasta and vegetables for dinner in the dining room. Cocktail are designed by Manhattan Zodiac, a cocktail consultancy from Yana Nogid and Katya Skye, and will emphasize rare Italian spirits and amari.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO