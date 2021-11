Welcome to Dialed In, Esquire's weekly column bringing you horological happenings and the most essential news from the watch world since March 2020. As a brand, Glashütte Original was formed in 1994, but its roots reach far deeper. In the German town of the same name, just south of the major cultural center of Dresden, a fine-watchmaking industry grew up from the mid 19th century, with its private client base centered on the court of the Kings and Electors of Saxony. Though small in scale, for decades, Glashütte’s reputation for excellence was burnished by a mechanical prowess—in particular, a unique penchant for high finishing—rivaling the best that the Swiss industry could offer at the time.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO