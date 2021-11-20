ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WORKGROUP EXPANDS ELIGIBILITY FOR BOOSTER SHOTS TO ALL 18 AND OLDER

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process and recommended expanding Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster dose eligibility to all individuals 18 or older who have completed their primary vaccination...

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
REPORT SHOWS A DECREASE IN CASES, DEATHS AND HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released on Wednesday, shows a decrease in daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations. https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Data-COVID-19-Report-2021-11-17-FINAL.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery. OHA reported 5,839 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday November 8th through Sunday November 14th. That represents a 12 percent decrease from the previous week. The decrease...
IDPH recommends booster doses for all eligible individuals as holiday season approaches

LAWRENCEVILLE — As the Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) is reporting a total of 24 new cases of COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 13 - 19 and the state is reporting 28,280 cases, up 25% from last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is opening the COVID-19 booster shots to all eligible individuals 18 years of age and older who had their first vaccines earlier this year.
OREGON REMOVES OUTDOOR MASK REQUIREMENTS

Officials with the Oregon Health Authority have lifted the requirement for outdoor mask wearing in crowded settings, effective immediately. An OHA release said the rule was implemented in August at the onset of the state’s most recent surge of COVID-19 cases. Health officials said the rule was among the actions the state took to combat the spread of the Delta variant, largely among unvaccinated Oregonians. OHA said the rule, along with a steady rise in vaccination rates, have helped reduce transmission rates. The rule was lifted in light of the overall progress Oregon has made to curb new infections and stabilize hospitalizations.
COVID-19 WEEKLY CASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS DECLINE, DEATHS RISE

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released on Wednesday, shows a decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations, and an increase in deaths: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Data-COVID-19-Report-2021-11-24-FINAL.pdf. OHA reported 5,698 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday November 15th through Sunday November 21st. That represents a 2.4 percent decrease from the...
COVID-19 CLAIMS 50 MORE LIVES, STATE DEATH TOLL AT 5,116, AS OF WEDNESDAY

COVID-19 has claimed 50 more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 5,116, as of Wednesday. An update from the Oregon Health Authority reported 862 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 387,485. OHA said the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, is...
Stanislaus County Leaders Pass Resolution Against 'Vaccine Passports'

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Leaders in San Joaquin County are taking a stand against COVID-19 vaccine passports. The county Board of Supervisors passed a resolution this week banning county facilities from requiring proof of vaccination. They said people should have the right to make their own health decisions. The resolution does not impact any private businesses that want to require proof of vaccination. It’s been three weeks since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on vaccines for kids ages 5 and up. So how do vaccination rates for kids 5-11 compare county to county? According to the LA Times, the numbers are 7% for San Joaquin, 22% for Yolo, 13% for Sacramento, 18% for Placer, 11% for El Dorado, 20% for Nevada, 3% for Sutter, 4% for Yuba, 6% for Amador, 4% for Calaveras, 10% for Solano and 6% for Stanislaus. The California county that has the highest rate is Marin, where nearly half of all kids have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Oregon drops outdoor mask rule, plans vaccine verification system

New vaccine verification system in the works as Oregon hopes to 'turn back tsunami of infection'No more masks outdoors, new COVID-19 quarantine protocols and testing in schools and a vaccination verification system were announced by state health and education officials Tuesday. In a wide-ranging press call, Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said there was reason for optimism with the seven-day average of new cases at 822 on Tuesday, Nov. 23, down from more than 2,000 around Labor Day. "We've been able to turn back the tsunami of infection," Allen said. But the state would not give a firm timeline...
