Sam Houston is the publisher of the Hood County News. He is also an actor, author, playwright, performer and entertainment producer/promoter. During my college days, once school was out for the summer, I would head to the oil field where I would work to earn enough cash to carry me through the upcoming school year. I absolutely loved getting out of the classroom and being part of the oilfield. I admit some of the joy was being far from home and having control of my own destiny. No one told me when to come or go, and I had to manage my own affairs and needs. Most of all, it was such a completely different environment from the academic world where I spent my other nine months of the year.

HOOD COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO