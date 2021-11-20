ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Rapids, MI

Mary Free Bed holds adaptive scuba diving clinic

By Gabrielle Phifer
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Youth and adults with disabilities can now cross another thing off of their bucket list.

“I would love to do this again as soon as possible,” Chris Schmitt said.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation offered the disabled community a chance to go scuba diving at East Grand Rapids High School on Saturday.

Devin Cariano, participated in the adaptive scuba diving event on November 20, 2021

This is the 10th year the rehab center has hosted this one on one training, but experiencing the underwater activity was a first time for many, including 27-year-old Devin Cariano.

She has cognitive and mild cerebral palsy. She participated in a golf clinic over the summer and was excited to cross this underwater activity off of her list.

The newly trained divers received lessons from Capital City Scuba out of Lansing.

During the event, they were able to engage in all kinds of underwater activities like playing frisbee and going through hula-hoops.

“It’s amazing that he can do this and they have the technology to help him do something he likes to do,” Angel Tomac said about her son 15-year-old son, Dakota.

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

