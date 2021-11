It’s a b-e-a-utiful day in Norman as the Cyclones take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Iowa State enters at 6-4 (4-3) and OU enters at 9-1 (6-1), both schools coming off of game-winning field goals last week. Wait what? Baylor’s kick wasn’t for the win and their field goal didn’t matter? Ah, well I’m sure Lincoln Riley reacted well to that. Anyway, I’ve been forced to look at Brady Quinn’s goofy haircut (and listen to his rancid takes) and the rest of the Mickey Mouse gameday crew for the last 2 hours so let’s get to some foosball. ‘Clones are +4, let’s roll.

