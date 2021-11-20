ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win over Packers would give Vikings 500th regular-season triumph in team history

By Editorials
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday will go for the 500th regular-season win in team history, and Jerry Reichow couldn’t think of a better team to do it against than Green Bay. Reichow scored a touchdown in Minnesota’s first game as an expansion team, a stunning 37-13 upset...

