Senate GOP hires firm to review Pennsylvania's 2020 election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate will pay up to $270,000 over the next six months to have a...wjactv.com
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate will pay up to $270,000 over the next six months to have a...wjactv.com
it's the tax payers money. who cares if you democrats say it's costly. you have no problem spending our money on frivolous things that we don't want. And your huge benefits and retirement package. Living with Biden is extremely costly. can you stop that costly mistake?
Let's not use the money helping homeless people for the winter. Let's spend it finding more votes for Biden like Arizona did! Useless politicians still spreading the big lie, vote them out!
Comments / 4