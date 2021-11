Raiders swimmers wrapped up a successful weekend Sunday with a fifth-place team finish in Franklin & Marshall Invitational at the Kunkel Aquatic Center. Shippensburg had all but three of its individual performances satisfy the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) qualifying standard and advanced 10 men into evening finals. In the 1,650-yard freestyle, the day’s lone event without a final, freshman David Johnson (Chesterfield, Va./L.C. Bird) finished fourth after swimming 16:40.99.

