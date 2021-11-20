ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford and Rivian Won’t Team Up on an EV After All, Here’s Why

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 4 days ago

Back in 2019, Ford made a $500 million investment in Rivian and announced that the brands would team up to build a Lincoln-branded luxury EV. But two years later, the companies say that a collaborative EV is totally off the table. What’s the problem?. Maybe that’s the wrong question—Ford...

www.reviewgeek.com

The Motley Fool

Why Ford Stock Jumped Monday

The news implied to investors that Ford is comfortable pursuing a transition to EVs on its own. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) began its path toward investing in electric vehicles (EVs) before many of its announcements on the Mach-E or F-150 Lightning. Way back in April 2019, Ford made a $500 million investment into EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). That relationship has come into more of a focus in recent days after Rivian went public and now sports a market cap well above that of Ford. That same relationship is what pushed shares of Ford up sharply today. Its stock closed Monday's session up 5.4%, though it jumped as much as 7.2% earlier today.
ECONOMY
Motorious

Toyota Busts The Car Microchip Shortage

Unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know for about a year automakers have been suffering from a shortage of microprocessor chips which are necessary for a number of features. This has meant auto giants shuttering factories for weeks on end, trimming back on production, and even storing unfinished cars in hopes they can install the chips at a later date. With predictions of this situation being alleviated in a matter or months or even a couple of years, it might be shocking to hear Toyota has already found a solution.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

What Will It Take to Make an EV? Ask Rivian and Ford

Breakups are tough — even amicable ones. But a reassessment usually lays bare the issues that inform the future. So it’s worth wondering about the relationship between the century-old Ford Motor Co. and recently-floated electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive Inc. It was meant to work — on paper. A large,...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoblog

Ford and Rivian cancel all plans for EV collaboration

Breakups happen for the right reasons, too, you know. Although it's too early to know for sure, it seems that's the case with Ford and Rivian, who have canceled their plans to collaborate on an electric vehicle. In April 2019, then-Ford CEO Jim Hackett invested $500 million in Rivian, the plan then being to develop a rugged electric SUV using Rivian technology. That turned into a Lincoln built on Rivian's platform, 86'ed in April 2020 not long after our global current troubles began. When Jim Farley took over as Ford CEO in October 2020, he led another $415 million investment in Rivian with the idea that the two companies would still collaborate on an EV. Considering what's happened just since last October, Farley told Automotive News, "When you compare today with when we originally made that investment, so much has changed: about our ability, about the brand's direction in both cases, and now it's more certain to us what we have to do. We want to invest in Rivian — we love their future as a company — but at this point we're going to develop our own vehicles."
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

Ford Drops Plans to Jointly Develop EV With Rivian Automotive

Ford Motor Company (F) canceled its plans to co-develop an electric vehicle (EV) with California-based EV maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), according to Reuters. Noatbly, shares of Rivian with a current market capitalization of $110 billion are up 28% since it went public on November 10. Ford continues to have a 12% ownership in Rivian.
BUSINESS
reviewgeek.com

GM’s Chevy Bolt Production Delay Goes From Bad to Worse

This week we received both good news and bad news from GM, depending on which side of the situation you’re on. The company confirmed that production of the new Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV vehicles will remain down, with production entirely halted until sometime in 2022. So if you were looking to get a new 2022 Bolt, you might be waiting a while.
CARS
mitechnews.com

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

DETROIT – The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla just passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid Group just rolled out its first cars with 500+ miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford to GM to...
CARS
The Verge

Ford drops plan for Rivian-powered EV

Ford no longer plans to make an electric vehicle with EV startup Rivian, CEO Jim Farley tells Automotive News. The Detroit automaker originally announced it wanted to make a Rivian-powered EV in 2019 when it made its first investment of $500 million into the startup. Ford and Rivian already canceled a vehicle they planned to make for the Lincoln luxury brand in 2020.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Ford, Rivian Part Ways On Partnership To Build EVs: Report

It looks like the Ford-Rivian partnership has come to an end, at least when it comes to building vehicles. The two companies have apparently scrapped those plans and are moving ahead on their paths of EV production. That's the word from Automotive News, which cites an interview with Ford CEO...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford And GM Have A Plan To Conquer Chip Shortage

Ford and General Motors have announced new strategies to battle the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage currently crippling the automotive industry. Ford signed a non-binding agreement with GlobalFoundries, a leader in the semiconductor manufacturing sector. GlobalFoundries made the news earlier this year after announcing that it would double its output by spending $6 billion on expansion.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why EV Stocks Lucid and Rivian Jumped Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) climbed 17% and 4%, respectively, on Friday after a leading analyst highlighted the staggering growth potential of the electric vehicle (EV) market. So what. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated his buy rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). He now sees the EV industry...
STOCKS
reviewgeek.com

Ford Found the Simplest Solution to the Global Chip Shortage

After a year of computer-chip shortages that continue to hammer automakers, this week Ford found a simple solution by partnering with the U.S.-based chipmaker GlobalFoundries. A move which the company hopes can help now and in the future. The strategic agreement is just one of many moves from Ford, who’s...
BUSINESS
Orange County Business Journal

Rivian, Ford Shelve EV Plans: Report

Rivian Automotive Inc. (Nasdaq: RIVN) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) have reportedly decided to not move forward on a plan to develop an electric vehicle together. The two automakers decided this week to walk away from a partnership created in 2019 in favor of working independent of one another, according to Automotive News.
IRVINE, CA

