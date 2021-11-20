Ford and Rivian Won’t Team Up on an EV After All, Here’s Why

Breakups happen for the right reasons, too, you know. Although it's too early to know for sure, it seems that's the case with Ford and Rivian, who have canceled their plans to collaborate on an electric vehicle. In April 2019, then-Ford CEO Jim Hackett invested $500 million in Rivian, the plan then being to develop a rugged electric SUV using Rivian technology. That turned into a Lincoln built on Rivian's platform, 86'ed in April 2020 not long after our global current troubles began. When Jim Farley took over as Ford CEO in October 2020, he led another $415 million investment in Rivian with the idea that the two companies would still collaborate on an EV. Considering what's happened just since last October, Farley told Automotive News, "When you compare today with when we originally made that investment, so much has changed: about our ability, about the brand's direction in both cases, and now it's more certain to us what we have to do. We want to invest in Rivian — we love their future as a company — but at this point we're going to develop our own vehicles."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO