ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida church youth leader accused of sexually abusing teen

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8uTs_0d2uSvlU00
Youth leader arrested: Rick Torcise is accused of molesting a 17-year-old boy. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

MIAMI — A youth leader at a South Florida church is accused of molesting an underage teen boy, authorities said.

Rick Torcise, 67, was charged with one count of engaging in sexual acts with a child, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. He was released on $10,000 bail Wednesday, and a judge ordered Torcise to stay away from the victim, WPLG reported.

According to state records, Torcise is named as a trustee for New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead, the Miami Herald reported.

According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old victim told police that Torcise fondled him on multiple occasions this year between June and October, the newspaper reported. The report stated that on Oct. 16, Torcise performed a sex act on the teen and asked the juvenile to do the same. According to the report, the teen complied “out of fear.”

“This is a person that the community trusts, this is a person that parents trust to guide their children,” Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said in a statement. “We’re asking anybody that may have had any interaction with this individual ... this is the time to give us a call.”

Torcise’s charge is punishable by life in prison, the Herald reported. His attorney, Benedict P. Kuehne, did not return a request for comment, according to the newspaper.

Torcise is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16, according to online court records.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Pervis Payne removed from Tennessee death row after serving 33 years for double murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A condemned Tennessee inmate, who has for decades proclaimed his innocence in a brutal 1987 double murder, has been freed from death row. Pervis Payne, 54, will remain in prison for the murders of Charisse Christopher, 28, and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo, who were stabbed to death June 27, 1987, in their home in the Memphis suburb of Millington. Christopher’s 3-year-old son, Nicholas, was also stabbed but survived.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Florida man hits woman with sock full of rocks during robbery

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of striking a woman with a sock full of rocks to steal her purse Monday, authorities said. Ricky Williams, 28, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records. He was also on probation for disorderly conduct at an establishment, records show.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Wplg#The Miami Herald#Cox Media Group
Action News Jax

Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — (AP) — The family of two close friends from suburban Chicago who were killed at the Astroworld concert in Houston this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott, the Live Nation entertainment company and others. The lawsuits filed by the Naperville families of Jacob...
ILLINOIS STATE
Action News Jax

Two Jacksonville men arrested in voter registration investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state attorney’s office has charged two Jacksonville men for using dozens of people’s personal information on voter registration applications. According to the state attorney’s office, investigators met with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office on Aug. 19 to review inconsistencies on a large number of recently turned-in voter registration applications. The inconsistencies included signatures that did not match and personal identification information that was not correct.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off Alabama ravine

People in central Alabama wondering about the status of their FedEx package may have some unwelcome news. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered “300 to 400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine,” WIAT reported. The ravine was located near Hayden...
ALABAMA STATE
Action News Jax

Woman arrested at Las Vegas airport after fight over mask

LAS VEGAS — A woman was arrested at Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport after police said she caused disturbances in the airport and on a plane. Katrina Alspaugh is charged with violating airport rules, KLAS reported. Police said Alspaugh was at a security checkpoint when another passenger confronted her for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Action News Jax

Yulee woman arrested for burglarizing unlocked cars at gas stations, Nassau deputies say

CALLAHAN, Fla. — A 29-year-old Yulee woman was arrested this week for attempting to burglarize cars at several Nassau County gas stations. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, Nassau deputies responded to the Journey Food Store on US-1 in Callahan where a woman reported she had been the victim of a car burglary. The victim told deputies that after she pumped gas, she went inside the store to wash her hands, during which her purse, ID, and a small handgun had been stolen.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
76K+
Followers
75K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy