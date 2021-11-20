ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida church youth leader accused of sexually abusing teen

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNBy7_0d2uSusl00
Youth leader arrested: Rick Torcise is accused of molesting a 17-year-old boy. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

MIAMI — A youth leader at a South Florida church is accused of molesting an underage teen boy, authorities said.

Rick Torcise, 67, was charged with one count of engaging in sexual acts with a child, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. He was released on $10,000 bail Wednesday, and a judge ordered Torcise to stay away from the victim, WPLG reported.

According to state records, Torcise is named as a trustee for New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead, the Miami Herald reported.

According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old victim told police that Torcise fondled him on multiple occasions this year between June and October, the newspaper reported. The report stated that on Oct. 16, Torcise performed a sex act on the teen and asked the juvenile to do the same. According to the report, the teen complied “out of fear.”

“This is a person that the community trusts, this is a person that parents trust to guide their children,” Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said in a statement. “We’re asking anybody that may have had any interaction with this individual ... this is the time to give us a call.”

Torcise’s charge is punishable by life in prison, the Herald reported. His attorney, Benedict P. Kuehne, did not return a request for comment, according to the newspaper.

Torcise is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16, according to online court records.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ahmaud Arbery case: What is next for Greg and Travis McMichael, William Bryan

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A jury in Georgia has found Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan guilty in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, while he was jogging. Prosecutors said Arbery’s death was racially motivated, while the defense said the three men suspected Arbery of burglarizing a home and were trying to hold him in a citizen’s arrest. They said Arbery was shot in self-defense in a struggle over Travis McMichael’s gun, WSB reported.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Pervis Payne removed from Tennessee death row after serving 33 years for double murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A condemned Tennessee inmate, who has for decades proclaimed his innocence in a brutal 1987 double murder, has been freed from death row. Pervis Payne, 54, will remain in prison for the murders of Charisse Christopher, 28, and her 2-year-old daughter, Lacie Jo, who were stabbed to death June 27, 1987, in their home in the Memphis suburb of Millington. Christopher’s 3-year-old son, Nicholas, was also stabbed but survived.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Wplg#The Miami Herald#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida man hits woman with sock full of rocks during robbery

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of striking a woman with a sock full of rocks to steal her purse Monday, authorities said. Ricky Williams, 28, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records. He was also on probation for disorderly conduct at an establishment, records show.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off Alabama ravine

People in central Alabama wondering about the status of their FedEx package may have some unwelcome news. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered “300 to 400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine,” WIAT reported. The ravine was located near Hayden...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
100K+
Followers
76K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy