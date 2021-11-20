ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Truly terrifying': Mickey Guyton updates fans on her son's condition after dehydration from a stomach bug sent him to the ICU

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Mickey Guyton shared an update on her son Grayson's condition via Instagram a few days after announcing that he was being moved to the ICU.

The country singer, 37, said that her son's illness was 'dehydration because of a severe stomach bug,' and it was 'truly terrifying.'

Despite the bad signs in his condition, the Remember Her Name singer also noted that he was improving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zntoG_0d2uSXmA00
Son on the mend: Mickey Guyton, 37, said that her son's illness was 'dehydration because of a severe stomach bug,' and it was 'truly terrifying'

'Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving,' she wrote. 'He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid.'

She also continued to to ask for prayers writing, 'Please please please continue to pray for him,' a callback to an earlier tweet she wrote which asked all of her followers for prayers when Grayson was first sent to the ICU.

Guyton shared a photo of her son recently. She took a picture of Grayson in an astronaut costume on his first Halloween.

She captioned the photo, 'Got Gray his first Halloween costume. I am officially done with my little rocket man.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e77tw_0d2uSXmA00
 A message of recovery: Guyton posted a long message saying that her son was getting better, but that he still needed her followers' prayers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tL3pD_0d2uSXmA00
Sending out a tweet: Guyton tweeted, 'I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BataT_0d2uSXmA00
Personal life: The Grammy nominee shares her son, named Grayson, with her husband Grant Savoy (pictured here at the CMAs in November 2021)

The Grammy nominee shares her son, named Grayson, with her husband Grant Savoy.

The couple met in 2010 through Savoy's stepsister who is one of Mickey's best friends. They dated for three years before getting engaged in 2013.

Their engagement lasted four years until June 2017 when the two married in Hawaii.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t3Ie4_0d2uSXmA00
Longtime relationship: The couple met in 2010 through Savoy's stepsister who is one of Mickey's best friends. They dated for three years before getting engaged in 2013
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtPcL_0d2uSXmA00
Career taking off: Guyton's professional career has taken off in recent years as well. The star released her first studio album in September of this year (pictured August 2021)

Guyton's professional career has taken off in recent years as well.

The star released her first studio album, Remember Her Name, in September of this year along with an EP titled Mickey Guyton which came out in March.

Guyton hasn't just released music this year. She also hosted this year's Academy of Country Music Awards with Keith Urban this past April.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Mickey Guyton Says Her Baby Boy Is 'Stable' and 'Improving' After Being Hospitalized for Dehydration

Mickey Guyton is sharing positive news about her son Grayson's health after a stomach bug landed the 9-month-old in the ICU. Guyton, 37, posted an update to Instagram Saturday morning sharing improvements in her son's condition. Grayson, who initially "fell ill" on Nov. 11, was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," the country singer explained.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Mickey Guyton Asks for Prayers as 9-Month-Old Son Is Sent to ICU

Watch: Mickey Guyton & Keith Urban Excited to Host 2021 ACM Awards. Mickey Guyton is sharing a heart-rending plea for prayers. On Thursday, Nov. 18, the 37-year-old country music star shared on Twitter that her 9-month-old son Grayson was rushed to the hospital and was admitted to the ICU. The reasons for the hospitalization are unknown. E! News has reached out to Mickey's rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

Mickey Guyton Emotionally Reveals Son Dealing With Mystery Illness in ICU

Mickey Guyton is calling on the prayers of her fans amid a dire family emergency. The country star took to her Twitter account in the wake of her son's hospitalization. "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the ICU. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray," she tweeted. Guyton gave birth back in January and has been riding high all year, making the chilling reveal troubling to say the least.
CELEBRITIES
99.5 WKDQ

Mickey Guyton’s Son Hospitalized: ‘Please Please Pray’

Mickey Guyton's 9-month-old son was sent to the ICU, and the singer isn't sure why. Taking to Twitter, Guyton asked for prayers on Thursday night (Nov. 18). Grayson Clark Savoy is Guyton's only child, born in February of 2021 to her and her husband Grant. She'll occasionally share photos of the boy on social media, or speak to her experience as a parent. This latest message came with much more urgency.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Keith Urban
ETOnline.com

Mickey Guyton Offers Update on 9-Month-Old Son Grayson, 'Doing Much Better'

Mickey Guyton's sharing some much-needed good news about her 9-month-old son, Grayson. He's "doing much better" and "all signs are stable and improving." The 37-year-old country singer offered the update Saturday morning on social media in a lengthy post detailing Grayson's condition and what led to him landing in ICU. She said Grayson fell ill on November 11 and the ICU trip stemmed from dehydration and a severe stomach bug.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dehydration#Icu#Stomach Bug
sunnysidesun.com

Mickey Guyton reveals baby son is 'on the road to recovery' after brief ICU admission

Mickey Guyton's nine-month-old baby boy is "stable and improving" after being admitted to the ICU. The 38-year-old country R&B star's little boy - whom she has with husband Grant Savoy - came down with "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug" last week, and they struggled to find a hospital to take in the tot due to the "shortage of nurses" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
parentherald.com

Country Singer Mickey Guyton Thanks ICU Doctors Who Treated 9-Month-old Son for Dehydration

Country singer Mickey Guyton can now breathe a sigh of relief to thank the doctors at the ICU who treated and saved her nine-month-old baby after he suffered from dehydration. In a post on Instagram, the country singer named "Dr. Grace" and their family physician, Dr. Nathan Ford, for helping and developing a "plan to heal" her son, Grayson Clark, despite the shortage of hospital staffers. The worried mom said that her son is not yet "in the clear," but he is mending from his illness because he is a fighter, and he has these doctors to ensure that his health improves.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
country1037fm.com

Video: Jimmie Allen Was Asked To Leave The Ballroom On DWTS

A double elimination did Jimmie Allen in on Dancing with the Stars. He performed two dances during Janet Jackson night and even though he was decked out in gold lame and sequins, it was not enough to bedazzle the judges. Len, Bruno, Carrie Ann and Derek said it just wasn’t...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy