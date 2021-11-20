ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears thanked by fiance Sam Asghari 'for putting me on the map' as an actor: 'Let's be real'

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari has expressed his gratitude to her 'for putting me on the map' as an actor.

Sam, 27, who is also a model and fitness trainer, made the remarks to Variety during the Los Angeles premiere of House Of Gucci this week.

Having booked a number of roles during their relationship, he gamely confessed: 'She helped me so much with that. Let’s be real. Let’s be real now, right?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CIUa_0d2uSV0i00
'Let's be real': Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari has expressed his gratitude to her 'for putting me on the map' as an actor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vs6zj_0d2uSV0i00
There he is: Sam, 27, who is also a model and fitness trainer, made the remarks to Variety during the Los Angeles premiere of House Of Gucci this week

He and Britney met when he featured in her Slumber Party music video in 2016 and the duo have been together ever since.

Since they became an item he has landed such gigs as playing 'Sexy Santa' on Hacks and 'Security Guard Russell' on NCIS.

This year he had a recurring guest shot on Black Monday and he also has a role in the upcoming Mel Gibson starrer Hot Seat.

He gushed that 'I just want to thank [Spears] so much for putting me on the map as far as, you know, everything else that’s going on in my career. She helped me so much with that. Let’s be real. Let’s be real now, right?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxJQg_0d2uSV0i00
Remember when: He and Britney met when he featured in her Slumber Party music video (pictured) in 2016 and the duo have been together ever since

Britney was freed from her conservatorship last week, over a month after her father Jamie was suspended as conservator of her estate.

While speaking to Variety this week Sam shared: 'I am so happy for her and I’ve been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her.'

He added: 'She’s been a rock. She inspires me. She loves her fans. So you know, all the fans and her effort, kind of make this become, you know, possible.'

Sam was 'absolutely' certain she would prevail, saying: 'It’s amazing for me to feel the love for her and for her to see how many people love her because of the love that she gave other people. They’re just giving it back to her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FPnt_0d2uSV0i00
Seen onscreen: Since they became an item he has landed such gigs as playing 'Sexy Santa' on Hacks (on which he is pictured with Jean Smart) and 'Security Guard Russell' on NCIS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q8hjG_0d2uSV0i00
Bombshell: This year he had a recurring guest shot on Black Monday which he is pictured on with (from left) Don Cheadle, Yassir Lester and Andrew Rannells

His warm words come in the wake of claims that Britney has begun to think about which wedding venue she will eventually select.

A People source dished: 'Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues.'

Britney fired up her Instagram on Friday to lovingly post a couple of smoldering photographs of her future husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RVqJ_0d2uSV0i00
By the way: His remarks come in the wake of reports that Britney has begun to think about which wedding venue she wants for their nuptials 

In one sizzling snapshot he was pictured sitting shirtless in a hot tub as he flashed his megawatt smile for the camera.

By the following one he was pulling his best supermodel glower at Thursday night's Los Angeles premiere of House of Gucci.

'Ok so my baby stole to show at the premiere of House of Gucci !!!! Sorry to the cast but my baby is [fire] … I’m the photographer on the first one !!!!!' she captioned.

Less than two weeks ago Britney revealed on her Instagram page that no less than Donatella Versace is designing her bridal gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DemiO_0d2uSV0i00
So in love: Britney fired up her Instagram on Friday to lovingly post a couple of smoldering photographs of her future husband

Sam wore Versace to the House Of Gucci premiere and said there that Donatella has been 'so kind,' adding: 'Britney loves her.'

He and Britney have been engaged since at least September, when they took the news public, and he is slated to become her third husband.

Her first husband was her childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander whom she was married to for just 55 hours before they split up.

Britney's second ex-husband is the rapper Kevin Federline with whom she shares her two sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1io2Zl_0d2uSV0i00
Side by side: A People source said: 'Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues'; they are pictured together in 2019

According to a TMZ report this week her former conservator of person Jodi Montgomery has put together some advice for Britney as she returns to normal life.

The guidelines, which Jodi assembled with the help of medical professionals, are just suggestions and Britney can choose not to take them.

One proposal is that she not drink, yet she revealed on Instagram that last weekend she enjoyed her 'first glass of champagne' - reportedly in 14 years.

Jodi has also advised that Britney be careful while driving, noting that in September the Toxic singer was caught going 62 mph in a 40 mph zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4a6M_0d2uSV0i00
Britney freed: The 39-year-old pop star was liberated from her conservatorship entirely last week, over a month after her father Jamie was suspended as conservator of her estate

The California Highway Patrol confirmed to TMZ that they did indeed pull Britney over for speeding, but apparently she was let off with a warning.

Britney's driving privileges were restored to her this July after being almost totally rescinded when her conservatorship began in 2008.

Before that she was photographed driving with her infant son in her lap, caught on camera running red lights and accused of running over a paparazzo's toes.

Britney's conservatorship lasted 13 years, dating back to her notorious breakdown that occurred in 2007 and 2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhuYn_0d2uSV0i00
Making a splash: Less than two weeks ago Britney revealed on her Instagram page that no less than Donatella Versace is designing her bridal gown

During that period she infamously shaved her head completely bald and whaled on a on a paparazzo's car with an umbrella.

The situation came to a head when the authorities and paramedics arrived at Britney's house one day in January 2008 because she was defying a court order to turn over her young sons to their father Kevin Federline.

A standoff reportedly took place during which Britney was alleged to have barricaded herself in a bathroom with one or both of her children.

The following month Jamie succeeded in obtaining an emergency temporary conservatorship that was made permanent later in the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSl4u_0d2uSV0i00
So happy: Sam, a personal trainer and model, has been with Britney for four years; they are pictured at a Lakers game in Los Angeles in 2017

Since her legal victory over her father this September, Britney has accused her mother Lynne of having been the true mastermind behind the conservatorship.

Last week she posted and then deleted a blistering Instagram post telling her mother: 'You know exactly what you did.'

Britney claimed: 'Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!'

