Wales coach Pivac praises squad depth after last-gasp win over Australia

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
CARDIFF, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Wales coach Wayne Pivac said it was a "funny game" as his side almost let a commanding lead slip against 14-man Australia but rallied to win 29-28 with a penalty after the hooter at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Australia had number eight Rob Valetini red carded after 14 minutes and trailed by 10 points going into the final quarter.

They then led past the 80 minute mark before Rhys Priestland snatched a victory for Wales that Pivac felt should have been much more comfortable.

"It was a funny game. Stop-start with not a lot of rugby played in the first half, or that’s how it seemed. Getting ahead 23-13, we were feeling good," Pivac told reporters.

"Mistakes started to creep in. It was a game I felt we should have run away with, but we made it hard for ourselves. I was happy with the guys out there salvaging the game."

Wales have a long list of injuries and end their autumn series with two wins and two defeats.

The silver lining for Pivac with so many regulars missing has been the chance to give to other players a run to stake a claim for a place in his Six Nations squad.

"Development has been forced on us and we’ve gone a bit deeper than we’d have liked to," he said.

"That’s why it’s so pleasing to get the win with the side that finished the game. If you’d have asked me if we’d have done that before the autumn, I’d have thought you were joking.

"But guys like Ben Carter came on and called the lineout. Christ (Tshiunza) threw himself around. Taine Basham has started four games and played well.

"There’s so many good stories here. It sounds like I’m harping on about that, but the depth chart is looking better."

Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

