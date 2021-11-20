Freshmen Pratt, Spears lead Tulane past South Florida 45-17

Things to watch on the final weekend of the regular season in the Big 12 Conference:. No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There could be an unprecedented double dose of Bedlam this season. Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 7) has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game for the the first time. The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 10) will also get in the Dec. 4 game in North Texas with a win over Oklahoma State in the series' 116th meeting, or a loss by ninth-ranked Baylor to Texas Tech earlier Saturday. The Cowboys and Sooners have never played twice in the same season. Oklahoma has won six in a row in the series since 2014, and 16 of the last 18. Oklahoma State also won in 2011, the year of its only Big 12 championship, and when the league didn't have a title game. Come Saturday, the Sooners will have been Big 12 champions for 2,192 consecutive days.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO