ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Freshmen Pratt, Spears lead Tulane past South Florida 45-17

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS -- Freshman Michael Pratt passed for a career-high 311 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Tyjae Spears ran for career-best 111 yards and two scores to lead Tulane past South Florida 45-17 on Saturday. South Florida (2-9, 1-6 American...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

Schools reap benefits of hiring Coach Prime, Eddie George

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Deion Sanders has been all over national TV, putting Jackson State in the spotlight every time his insurance commercials air. Hiring Eddie George has had a similar effect at Tennessee State. Thanks to their high-profile coaches, Jackson State and Tennessee State are reaping benefits from bigger crowds...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Herald

Liberty, Freeze agree to contract extension through 2028

Liberty and football coach Hugh Freeze have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Flames through 2028. The school announced the extension Wednesday. A person familiar with the deal says Freeze will be paid an average of more than $4 million a year over the life of the contract, making him one of the highest paid coaches at the Group of Five level.
FOOTBALL
Daily Herald

No. 7 Oklahoma St. will find out Big 12 title game opponent

Things to watch on the final weekend of the regular season in the Big 12 Conference:. No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State. There could be an unprecedented double dose of Bedlam this season. Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 7) has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game for the the first time. The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners (10-1, 7-1, CFP No. 10) will also get in the Dec. 4 game in North Texas with a win over Oklahoma State in the series' 116th meeting, or a loss by ninth-ranked Baylor to Texas Tech earlier Saturday. The Cowboys and Sooners have never played twice in the same season. Oklahoma has won six in a row in the series since 2014, and 16 of the last 18. Oklahoma State also won in 2011, the year of its only Big 12 championship, and when the league didn't have a title game. Come Saturday, the Sooners will have been Big 12 champions for 2,192 consecutive days.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Herald

Spencer leads Loyola (MD) past Elizabethtown 69-42

BALTIMORE -- Cam Spencer scored 13 points, gabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists and Loyola (MD) beat Division III-level beat Elizabethtown 69-42 on Wednesday. Nick Marshall had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-4) which ended a three-game losing streak. Jaylin Andrews scored 10 points and Alonso Faure had nine rebounds.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Daily Herald

It's Egg over Iron by a longshot this week in the SEC

No. 8 Mississippi (9-2, 5-2) at Mississippi State (7-4, 4-3), Thursday night. The SEC West Division race is over for Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Yet, both the Rebels and Bulldogs have high-powered offenses that will put on a must-see Thanksgiving night show. Ole Miss leads the SEC with 517 yards a game while Mississippi State tops the league with more than 390 yards a game passing this season. Naturally, the attacks are triggered by experienced and talented quarterbacks. The Rebels' Matt Corral led the country in total offense a year ago and has continued that run this season. He's passed for 3,105 yards and 19 touchdowns and run for 552 yards and 10 touchdowns. Corral's Bulldogs counterpart is Will Rogers, who has thrived under coach Mike Leach's pass-heavy schemes. Rogers has thrown for 4,113 yards and 34 touchdowns to lead the SEC in total offense. Sure sounds like a game of whoever has the ball last wins. Mississippi won last year's rivalry game, 31-24, and are seeking its first win at Mississippi State since 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

Stevenson starts fast, rolls past Hersey

Simply put, Stevenson had just about everything working for it Wednesday night at the Palatine Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic. Hersey, on the other hand, couldn't get anything going. The Patriots earned a 61-29 boys basketball win over the Huskies, and it didn't hurt that they steamrollered out to a 9-0...
PALATINE, IL
Daily Herald

Balanced Warren dumps Lakes

None of Warren's boys basketball players stuffed the stats sheet on Thanksgiving Eve. They gobbled up a win instead, much to the delight of Blue Devils coach Jon Jasnoch. Ten of his hoopsters scored at least 2 points -- paced by junior forward Adam Panek's 12 points, followed by senior forward Cooper Stacey's 11 -- in Warren's 53-36 defeat of Lakes at the Grant/Mundelein Thanksgiving tournament at Mundelein Wednesday night.
BASKETBALL
Daily Herald

DePaul puts streak on line vs NKU

Northern Kentucky (2-2) vs. DePaul (4-0) BOTTOM LINE: DePaul looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on Northern Kentucky. Northern Kentucky fell 69-67 to Western Illinois on Monday. DePaul is coming off an 84-80 win over Western Illinois on Saturday. SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The explosive Javon...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#College Football#New Orleans#American Football#Green Wave#Td#Bulls#Ap
Daily Herald

Orlando plays Chicago, aims to break home slide

Chicago Bulls (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Chicago looking to break its three-game home skid. The Magic have gone 2-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and...
NBA
Daily Herald

Big Ten preview: No. 2 Ohio St at No. 6 Michigan tops slate

Things to watch during Week 13 of play in the Big Ten Conference:. The stakes are as they should be for a late November showdown between top-10 teams: winner goes to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next week and is the conference's front-runner for a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0, No. 2 CFP) are on a higher level offensively than the rest of the nation right now. The Wolverines (10-1, 7-1, No. 5 CFP) and Jim Harbaugh are desperate to beat Ohio State for the first time since 2011.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Herald

New Orleans visits Utah on 7-game road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (4-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-6, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Utah looking to break its seven-game road slide. The Jazz are 7-1 in conference games. Utah has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than...
NBA
Daily Herald

Top scorers square off in Memphis-Atlanta matchup

Atlanta Hawks (10-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-9, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and Trae Young meet when Memphis hosts Atlanta. Morant is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.3 points per game and Young is eighth in the league averaging 25.3 points per game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

Mizzou's Drinkwitz returning to Arkansas for rivalry game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Just 45 miles of interstate highway separate Eli Drinkwitz from where he started and where he is now as Missouri's head football coach. Raised in the small Arkansas town of Alma, Drinkwitz will come full circle Friday when his Tigers visit No. 25 Arkansas in the final game of the regular season.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Herald

Rockets beat Bulls 118-113 to end 15-game losing streak

HOUSTON -- Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets ended their losing streak at 15, beating the Chicago Bulls 118-113 on Wednesday night. Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games because...
NBA
Daily Herald

Fawcett, WW South impress in win over Timothy Christian

Timothy Christian star Ben VanderWal was the big name. Wheaton Warrenville South's Tyler Fawcett brought the big game. Fawcett scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the first half as he and the Tigers got the better of VanderWal in a 54-35 victory Wednesday at Fenton's Chuck Mitchell Tournament.
WHEATON, IL
Daily Herald

Edwards leads Wolves to 5th straight win, 113-101 over Heat

MINNEAPOLIS -- Anthony Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds and led Minnesota's 3-point barrage in the second half, as the Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101 on Wednesday for their fifth straight victory. Malik Beasley scored a season-high 29 points off the bench and D'Angelo Russell...
NBA
Daily Herald

Charlotte faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (9-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (12-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Hornets play Minnesota. The Hornets are 6-2 on their home court. Charlotte allows the most points in the...
NBA
Daily Herald

Ezra Hendrickson hired as coach of Chicago Fire.

CHICAGO -- Ezra Hendrickson was hired Wednesday as coach of Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire. Hendrickson had spent three seasons with the Columbus Crew, which won last year's MLS title. He succeeds Frank Klopas, who became interim coach in September when coach RaphaÃ«l Wicky was fired after seven wins, 15...
MLS
Daily Herald

Do 2 bad losses by Bulls mean fast start was a mirage?

The Bulls played the kind of game Wednesday night that brought back memories of a classic Rick Pitino quote during the first rebuilding era. Pitino was coaching the Celtics at the time. After a bad loss to the dismal, winless 1999-2000 Bulls, he was asked by a reporter how such a thing could happen and responded, "They're going to win more than one game."
NBA
Daily Herald

Anunoby and the Raptors visit conference foe Indiana

Toronto Raptors (9-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-12, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Toronto will play on Friday. The Pacers are 4-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana scores 107.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.
NBA
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
131K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy