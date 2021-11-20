ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas

Opinion: The pre-Christmas jitters

Madera Tribune
 4 days ago

In just four days, the Seasonal Terrorist will sneak into many American homes. This is a relatively new panic-provoking phenomenon. It has been a cause of seasonal anxiety and insecurity for our children and grandchildren. Most of these kids suffer from it as another “tradition” of our post-1984 Orwellian...

www.maderatribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

A Black influencer went undercover with White Lives Matter - this is what she learned

A TikTok star is waging a private war on “White Lives Matter” Facebook groups, and she appears to be winning.Denise Bradley, who goes by “Aunt Karen” on TikTok, says she’s infiltrated two such groups and then sabotaged them from the inside. Her tactics include inviting huge numbers of her followers to join the groups, flooding them with messages about “unity” and “positivity,” and creating multiple profiles for herself so the groups have trouble banishing her.But her most effective stratagem, the 32-year-old activist says, is exposing the groups’ discussions to the outside world. In a TikTok video that went viral, Ms...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Social Behavior#The Seasonal Terrorist#American#Cloud#Chinese
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ has issued a grave warning to Japan, the United States, China, India, and South Korea: unleash millions of barrels of oil from your emergency stockpiles, and we are likely to respond. That response, although OPEC+ failed to mention specific figures, would likely be changing their plans to ramp up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Christmas
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China on Tuesday protested the passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait calling it a deliberate move to undermine stability in the region. The US Navy said in a statement the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “in accordance with international law.” It said the ship’s transit through the strait “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the statement posted on the website of the 7th Fleet. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
ADVOCACY
The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Employees Pushed Company To Exclude Criticism Of White People, Men From Hate Speech Rules: REPORT

Facebook employees urged executives to exclude criticism directed towards white people and men from the company’s hate speech policies, according to internal documents reported on by The Washington Post. Facebook researchers tried to change the company’s content moderation algorithms that automatically delete hate speech, because they viewed the algorithms as...
INTERNET
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy