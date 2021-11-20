ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition [Review]

By Christian Rivera
gstylemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than 20 years since the launch of the original Grand Theft Auto III on the PS2 – a polarizing game that flipped the genre over its head. Since then, Rockstar has re-released GTAIII to mobile platforms and PC in it’s original state, albeit a bit of a performance...

gstylemag.com

SFGate

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
gamerevolution.com

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition doesn’t remove any music tracks or radio stations

Few modern remasters have generated as much buzz as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition. However, while game fans expect updated visuals and special features, we also want remasters to stay as true to the original games as possible. In this case, there was some worry that the trilogy’s excellent music would be compromised in the years since release. Thankfully, Rockstar has confirmed that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will include the exact same songs and radio stations as the previous versions — and they’re newly remastered as well.
gamespew.com

These Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition Character Pics are Absolutely Cursed

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition is here and.. things have changed. Is The Definitive Edition worth having? Yes. I’m well into Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’s remaster and I’m having a blast. It may not be as pretty as Saints Row The Third but there’s still so much to do and, with three complete cities, it’s a huge game. Except.. there’s something off about the characters.
nintendowire.com

Guide – All Nintendo Switch cheat codes for Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition

The 2001 classic Grand Theft Auto III has arrived on Nintendo Switch via Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, an HD remaster of the original game with new visuals, lighting effects, and much more. While a lot has changed in the translation from the original PlayStation 2 game to the remaster, one aspect has carried over relatively unaltered: cheat codes!
mxdwn.com

Rockstar Games Faces Criticism Following The Rough Launch Of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

This week saw the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition which brings together Rockstar Games’ classic trilogy of Grand Theft Auto games, GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. The games are remastered with enhanced visuals and an updated player experience. However, the launch has been rough. Rockstar Game pulled the PC version of the game for sale, and the various graphical issues, bugs, and progression crashes have caused customers to demand a refund for the game.
nintendoeverything.com

[Let’s Talk] Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition impressions

Thursday was a big day for the Grand Theft Auto series. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched on various platforms, bringing along updated versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. It was particularly notable for Switch as these titles have never appeared on a Nintendo platform until now.
waytoomany.games

Review – Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. These games were the cornerstone of my early teens (I had very liberal parents, don’t judge). I grew up playing these titles, loving each and every second of them. GTA III introduced me to Michael Madsen, as well as The Sopranos in a weird way. I discovered Miami Vice, Scarface, and new wave music because of Vice City; and San Andreas‘ Radio X pretty much made me the die-hard alternative rock and grunge fanboy I am today. I had sheets of paper full of cheat codes I had written down from a friend’s magazine, I even knew some of them by memory. In short, I am the target demographic Rockstar was aiming at when they announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Rockstar Games issues Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition apology

Rockstar Games has published an apology regarding the state of the release of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy Definitive Edition, particularly the performance issues found in the three games. Rockstar has also announced it will be relisting the classic versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The company had removed these from sale prior to the release of the Definitive Edition. You can read the full statement below.
VIDEO GAMES
gstylemag.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer | An Absolute Return [Review]

Reviewed on a RTX 3080 with a 3440×1440, 120Hz Ultra Wide Monitor. I am part of the minority who actually love 343 Studio’s attempt at revitalizing Halo to new heights – although both Halo 4 and Halo 5 Guardians were developed with COD fanbase in mind, and missed a lot of what made Halo a great franchise, for the most part were excellent games. This didn’t stop the Halo Community from basically rummaging the franchise to the ground with displeasure. Sure, Halo 4’s campaign wasn’t as large in terms of level design, but it hit all the hallmarks of an excellent story and surprising gameplay elements. Halo 5 Guardians may have had a bit too much exposition, and the writers relied heavily on the players having knowledge of the expanded universe, but it was an excellent showcase of new mechanics and epic graphical feat. But, that wasn’t enough to bring it back to gaming talking points in the last 10 years. Halo Infinite is aiming to change all of that, and with this surprise 3 week early release, it is doing just that.
VIDEO GAMES
gstylemag.com

HexGaming’s DualSense Ultimate Controller | It’s Only Uphill From Here [Review]

HexGaming is planting their foothold in the PS5 DualSense Elite Controller scene very quickly; I scored their DualSense Rival Controller back in August an 8 for its durability, comfort and decent customization options within their website – despite the price point being steep for most players and limited accessibility options on the controller. With no official DualSense Elite in the making, HexGaming provides the best option for pro players who wants to play PS5 versions of their competitive games. Fast forward just a few months and here we have the DualSense Ultimate – this is a showcase of the company’s motivation to provide premium controllers that’s extra durable compared to Rival; however, there are some elements that remains the same that can pullback Rival owners from getting an Ultimate variant.
VIDEO GAMES
gstylemag.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | The Excelsior Experience [Review]

When Crystal Dynamic launched Marvel’s Avengers, my review impression gave the game a 8/10 calling it a Flawed Triumph – despite its excellent story campaign and very fun gameplay mechanics, the overwhelming consensus was that the game was hollowed and in the multiplayer compartment – leaving much to be desired. This, along a slew of other issues, has led gamers to lose faith in Marvel’s partnership with Square Enix. Well, during said time, several updates and additions were made and Marvel’s Avengers is now in a desirable spot awaiting more content; then Eidos Montreal announces Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy which was met with immediate skepticism despite the game looking absolutely exceptional in it’s debut trailer. It’s so obvious that both Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy were developed by separate teams and still people were bringing it down. Well, I’m here to tell you that not only is Guardians of the Galaxy an excellent game, it’s one of the best overall games I’ve played ever.
VIDEO GAMES
