CAMDEN, S.C. — Investigators say a 20-year-old man is in custody facing an attempted murder charge after turning himself in with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office announced on Friday that Shaborn Davis had turned himself in on Friday morning. His arrest follows a shooting around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. That's when authorities believe the victim in the incident, a 29-year-old man, was shot multiple times near the intersection of Wateree Boulevard and Ballfield Road near Camden.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO