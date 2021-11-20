ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Holds Off Iowa State 28-21

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago

NORMAN — Oklahoma isn’t done yet.

The Sooners bounced back Saturday from a flat performance last week at Baylor, beating Iowa State 28-21 in their home finale at Memorial Stadium.

No. 13-ranked OU (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big 12) got huge plays from quarterback Caleb Williams and a much-maligned defense as they kept their hopes alive for a spot in this year’s Big 12 Championship game.

If Baylor loses today at Kansas State (4:30 p.m. kickoff), OU is in the Big 12 title game against next week’s opponent, Oklahoma State. The Sooners and Cowboys play next week in Stillwater in a 6:30 p.m. start, then rematch a week later in the Big 12 title game in Arlington, TX, for an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Oklahoma’s postseason future appeared dire all week after the Sooners took their first loss of the season in a 27-14 loss in Waco. Had the Sooners lost, they'd have been eliminated from title game contention with one more Baylor victory.

Instead, OU may carry their postseason hopes into next week's Bedlam showdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oX5CN_0d2uRZVP00

OU got its running game going in the second half as Kennedy Brooks rushed for 115 yards on 17 carries. Williams finished with 67 net yards on the ground, including the 74-yard TD.

Williams didn't have much success throwing the football, however, as he completed just 8-of-18 passes for 87 yards and was sacked four times.

The Sooner defense, on the other hand, forced three turnovers and collected seven quarterback sacks. Brock Purdy finished 30-of-41 for 281 yards with a touchdown, and tight end Charlie Kolar, a Norman product, caught 12 passers for 152 yards and a score.

OU also held Iowa State running back Breece Hall to a season-low 58 yards on 19 carries.

But OU built a two-touchdown lead and then held off the Cyclones down the stretch as Purdy’s final throw into the red zone was tipped by tight end Chase Allen and intercepted by Pat Fields with 15 seconds to play.

The Cyclones got on the board first when Hall punched in a 1-yard touchdown run at the end of a 75-yard drive. The Cyclones got the benefit of an odd play that was confirmed by replay: Joe Scates caught a pass from Purdy at the goal line, but OU’s D.J. Graham ripped the football out just before Scates crossed the goal line. However, the ball hit Graham standing out of bounds, so Iowa State retained possession.

Two plays later, Williams did his Superman thing, sprinting 74 yards for an Oklahoma touchdown. He faked a handoff to Kennedy Brooks, then followed two pulling blockers into the hole, where Brooks knocked down the last defender and Williams was untouched and tied it up at 7-7.

Neither team threatened again until right before halftime, when Iowa State was driving but their possession backfired in a big way.

In the final seconds of the first half, Purdy dropped back to throw and was scrambling around trying to find a receiver when cornerback Key Lawrence came up and delivered a crushing hit that separated Purdy from the football. The ball shot backwards, and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond scooped it up as Lawrence raced downfield and threw two key blocks. Redmond scored untouched with just nine seconds showing on the clock, and OU took a 14-7 lead into the half.

Oklahoma finally put together an offensive drive in the third quarter, a nine-play, 64-yard march that was capped by Williams’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Mario Williams for a 21-7 lead. Caleb Williams was 3-for-4 for 47 yards on the drive.

Purdy was injured and replaced by backup Hunter Dekkers, who engineered a nine-play, 63-yard touchdown drive that concluded with his 12-yard TD pass to Chase Allen.

Purdy, who left the game after a head-to-head collision with Delarrin Turner-Yell, returned on the Cyclones’ next possession, but was unable to generate any offense.

The Sooners then answered immediately with another long drive — five plays, 68 yards — that included three rushes for 43 yards by Brooks and two ruses for 10 yards by Eric Gray. Gray went the last 7 yards for the TD as OU extended its lead to 28-14.

The Cyclones closed it to 28-21 as Purdy executed an 8-play, 75-yard drive with 2:57 to play. Charlie Kolar delivered a 28-yard catch-and-run but fumbled at the end of the play, but teammate Tarique Milton recovered. Kolar also caught a 14-yard pass on the drive, and Xavier Hutchinson drew a goal-line pass-interference penalty against Lawrence. Purdy then threw to Kolar for the 2-yard TD.

