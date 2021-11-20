ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Zoppi hits winner as Central Connecticut tops Saint Francis

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. -- Shon Mitchell threw two touchdown passes, Joe Zoppi kicked a 31-yard field goal on the final play, and Central Connecticut State defeated Saint Francis (Pa.) 24-21 on Saturday. With...

