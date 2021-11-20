Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer says he’s inundated with death threats
By Eileen AJ Connelly
New York Post
4 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer says he’s getting so many death threats, he can’t use his cell phone. Mark Richards told Insider.com on Saturday that he “can’t count” the number of death threats, noting, “It’s too high.”. Richards lead the defense of...
Three white men, Travis McMichael, his father Greg, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, hunted down an unarmed black man in February of 2020, shooting at Ahmaud Arbery as he ran, barefoot, away from the truck chasing him. Travis fatally shot him and, according to Bryan, yelled out, “F***ing n*****” as Arbery took his final breaths.
The lone survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year said Thursday that he believes the teen’s emotional display at his murder trial was mostly about him being “upset that he was caught” for the shootings. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a paramedic shot in the arm, said it was...
The woman seen comforting Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother in court as the teenager sobbed on the stand during his high-profile murder trial is O.J. Simpson’s former jury consultant. Jo-Ellan Dimitrius has been working with Rittenhouse’s defense team as he stands trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, for killing two men and injuring a...
A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
KENOSHA, WI – The ex-girlfriend of the second man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse called the shooter a “coward” Friday after he was found not guilty on homicide charges. Emily Petty, 25, sobbed on a park bench across the street from the courthouse and said she’d tell the man who shot her ex Anthony Huber, 26, what she thought of him if she ever had the chance.
As both sides make their closing arguments to the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the defense is reportedly accusing the prosecution of lying to the court. As the jury in Rittenhouse's trial grows closer to reaching a final verdict in the case, things started heating up when the prosecution finished their closing remarks to the court on Monday.
NORTH PORT, Fla. — An attorney representing the family of Brian Laundrie said in a statement on Tuesday that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families," Steven Bertolino said Tuesday.
Kyle Rittenhouse took jabs at “the left” and said he’s looking into legal action against people who he feels misrepresented his case. Rittenhouse, recently acquitted on all charges in a racially-charged multiple homicide trial, stood by his stance that he was acting in self-defense when he killed two people and injured one other in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January.
TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison.
Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
Defense attorneys argued that her emotions sway the jury and the outcome of the trial has shifted in favor of the prosecution. Defense lawyers representing the three men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are calling for a mistrial. William Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael are currently on...
The husband of Christy Giles says it is his “worst fear” that his wife was potentially drugged and attacked before her body was dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital.The 24-year-old model died after a night out partying in the city with friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, who remains in critical condition in hospital.Around 12 hours after the women were last seen, Giles’ lifeless body was left on the sidewalk outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, where she was pronounced dead.Her mother, Dusty Giles, has said she believes her daughter was drugged and attacked before being left at the hospital...
The former lover of a Florida woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband has been found dead 12 years after he turned her in to police.Mohamed Shihadeh, 40, was found dead on 24 October at his home in Sebring, Florida, according to a police report. The cause of death is still pending.Mr Shihadeh had dated Dalia Dippolito about a decade before he went to Boynton Beach Police in 2009 and claimed she had asked him to help hire a hitman to kill her husband Michael Dippolito.Police set up a sting with an undercover officer posing as a hitman, who...
A state court on Wednesday found three men guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed last February while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.The case, along with the recently decided murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, is one of the most high-profile legal actions to emerge from 2020’s racial reckoning.Here’s what you need to know about Mr Arbery, and the case against the men found guilty of murdering him:Who was Ahmaud Arbery, and what happened to him?Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was described by friends and family as an avid athlete and hip-hop...
White men in pickup trucks chased Ahmaud Arbery for five minutes, and one threatened to shoot him, as they cut off his escape from a Georgia subdivision and ultimately killed the 25-year-old Black man with a shotgun, a prosecutor told a trial jury Friday. In her opening statement, prosecutor Linda...
A jury on Wednesday found three men guilty of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who’d been shot at close range while running through a residential neighborhood in Georgia. Father and son Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael, along with their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan had each been charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, malice murder, felony murder, and other charges. Travis McMichael was the only defendant to be convicted of malice murder.
Jurors deliberated for around 10 hours over two days after closing arguments concluded with the prosecution’s final rebuttal Tuesday morning. Throughout the two-week trial, the state described the three defendants...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — **WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some. The trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery continues Tuesday morning in Brunswick after the jury heard from three witnesses Monday, including some of the first law enforcement officers to arrive on the scene after Arbery's death.
Had Travis McMichael not shot Ahmaud Arbery in the chest twice with his shotgun and killed the 25-year-old Black man, Travis’ dad, Gregory McMichael, said he would have done it instead. “‘To be perfectly honest with you, if I could have got a shot at the guy, I would have...
Comments / 0