Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer says he’s inundated with death threats

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 HOURS AGO