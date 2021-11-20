ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer says he’s inundated with death threats

By Eileen AJ Connelly
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer says he’s getting so many death threats, he can’t use his cell phone. Mark Richards told Insider.com on Saturday that he “can’t count” the number of death threats, noting, “It’s too high.”. Richards lead the defense of...

nypost.com

