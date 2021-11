Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are no strangers to delivering all the cuteness when it comes to their 9-month-old daughter, Sterling. I mean, the family of three pretty much won Halloween this year with their adorable matching Cruella costumes. And let’s not forget that time Mahomes made us melt when he carried around the infant in a baby carrier. This time, the personal trainer and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback are tugging at our heartstrings with a sweet, captured moment of Sterling cheering on her dad.

