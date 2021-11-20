ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo gets into the holiday spirit with annual parade

By Brennan Prill, Madalyn Buursma
 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade returned Saturday, after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The 97-float parade started at 11 a.m. and went along Michigan Avenue and Park Street. After the parade, Santa and games were there for the kids, along with small business specials for adults.

On the WOOD TV8 float, Storm Team 8 was surround by a fireplace set. Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca and Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Bill Steffen were reading holiday classics and singing holiday tunes over the microphone.

    Kalamazoo Holiday Parade
    Kalamazoo Holiday Parade
    Kalamazoo Holiday Parade
    Kalamazoo Holiday Parade
    Kalamazoo Holiday Parade
    Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

Storm Team 8 was even convinced to wear matching holiday pajamas to fit the theme!

Parade organizers collected money for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes to help fill pantries for families this holiday season.

Other West Michigan cities got into the holiday spirit Saturday: Hudsonville had it’s parade at 10 a.m., while Battle Creek Christmas Parade began at 6 p.m.

