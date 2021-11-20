Michigan health officials issue new face mask advisory ahead of the holiday season as COVID-19 cases surge

A pharmacist holds a mouth and nose protection mask on a finger. Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Michigan health officials issued a face mask advisory ahead of the holiday season.

People 2 years old and older should wear a mask indoors, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

The agency said the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Michigan officials on Friday and ahead of the beginning of the holiday season announced a new face mask advisory amid a rise in flu and COVID-19 cases.

In a statement released on Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said that individuals aged two and older should wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

"The increases in case counts, percent positivity, and hospitalizations have us very concerned," MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel said in the statement.

"We are issuing the face mask advisory and are looking to Michiganders to do their part to help protect their friends, their families, and their communities by wearing a mask in indoor settings and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu as soon as possible if they have not already done so," she added.

According to the statement, the advisory "will remain in effect until further notice."

—Michigan HHS Dept (@MichiganHHS) November 20, 2021

The advisory comes as Michigan is considered a COVID-19 hot spot, as virus cases continue to surge, leaving hospitals overwhelmed. According to an analysis conducted by the Detroit Free Press, 1 in 10 cases in the country stem from Michigan.

The state this week recorded its highest seven-day average of cases since the pandemic began, reporting 17,980 new cases on Thursday and Friday alone, MLive reported. According to state data, Michigan has had a total of 1,242,253 COVID-19 cases and 23,232 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

State officials blamed the recent uptick in an increase in indoor activities as outdoor temperatures fall, MLive reported.

Last month, the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said fully vaccinated Americans "can enjoy the holidays.

"If you're vaccinated and your family members are vaccinated...you can enjoy the holidays. You can enjoy Halloween, trick-or-treating, and certainly Thanksgiving with your family and Christmas with your family," Fauci said on ABC News' "This Week."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released guidance for the holiday season stating that wearing a face mask indoors, especially in areas with high infection rates, can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.