Miami, FL

Outgoing FIU coach Butch Davis vents his frustration with school’s cost-cutting measures

By Walter Villa
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIU football coach Butch Davis didn’t hold back on Saturday. “Team chemistry the past five or six weeks has been terrible,” Davis said in a series of text messages to this reporter. The text messages were sent at around noon — seven hours before Davis was set to coach...

NBC Miami

FIU Football Coach Butch Davis Not Returning After 2021 Season: Source

The FIU football team will be in search of a new football coach for next season, according to a source with knowledge of the decision. The source confirmed to NBC 6 News that Butch Davis will finish the final three games of the 2021 season as coach and not return. An official statement from the school has not been released yet.
underdogdynasty.com

FIU Football: Butch Davis is telling the truth — and the truth hurts

Recruiting is the lifeblood of a program. This is a sentence used by Butch Davis countless times when talking about the importance of a successful recruiting period and signing day. Few would know better than Davis. 20 years ago, the number one team in college football was the Miami Hurricanes....
Miami Herald

Dave Hyde: Butch Davis ‘sick’ over how it all ended at FIU

Butch Davis was told in an administrative meeting last week he wasn’t being brought back as Florida International University’s football coach and he had the same feeling then he does re-telling it now. “Sick,” he said. Sick?. “This is bad, so bad‚” he said. This wasn’t how it was supposed...
Miami Herald

Butch Davis has ‘no intentions of stepping down’ as FIU football coach

Despite reports to the contrary, FIU Panthers football coach Butch Davis told the Miami Herald on Wednesday night that he is not quitting his job. “Not sure the reports you are seeing,” Davis texted this reporter, “[but] I have no intentions of stepping down.”. Davis’ text messaged capped a wild...
UPI News

Butch Davis leaving as Florida International football coach

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Butch Davis will not return to the Florida International Football program in 2022, the Panthers coach said Monday. Davis told The Action Network that his agent asked the school for a one-year extension, but the Panthers chose not to extend his contract. Davis' contract expires Dec. 15. Sources confirmed his departure to The Athletic and ESPN.
247Sports

Butch Davis leaving FIU at end of season, rips administration

FIU head football coach Butch Davis confirmed to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network that he will not remain with the Panthers past the end of the 2021 season, after his contract expires. SB Nation's Eric Davis previously reported that Davis would not be retained. Davis ripped FIU's administration for limiting him, claiming that it only allowed him to offer assistant coaches one-year contracts, provided hand-me-down shoulder pads previously used by Mississippi State and did not allow coaches to travel for recruiting purposes.
Miami Herald

Canes and AD Blake James parted ways with class — which Butch Davis didn’t get from FIU | Opinion

It was a stunning day for college sports in Miami. Not entirely shocking, but stunning nonetheless for the one-two punch. Miami Hurricanes director of athletics Blake James and the university “mutually agreed to part ways,” said the announcement early Monday evening. That was just hours after the news broke across town that FIU football coach Butch Davis also was out.
theScore

Butch Davis not returning to FIU in 2022

Head coach Butch Davis will depart Florida International following the 2021 campaign, he told The Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Davis' contract expires Dec. 15. The program denied his agent's request for a one-year extension, McMurphy adds. Davis added that the school told him he wouldn't be returning shortly before his 70th birthday.
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Butch Davis not returning to FIU, administration 'sabotaging' football program

Florida International head football coach Butch Davis will not be returning to the program for the 2022 season, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. His contract will expire on Dec. 15 but officials within the university declined his request for a 1-year extension. Davis has been the...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Monday’s Butch Davis News

FIU’s Butch Davis will not return to the program next year. The 69-year-old head coach told the Action Network about his decision, saying, the administration has been “sabotaging” the Panthers’ football team. Brett McMurphy broke the news on Monday. “FIU’s Butch Davis told @ActionNetworkHQ he will not return next year,”...
wflx.com

FIU coach, out after season, says school ‘sabotaging’ program

Butch Davis won’t be back at Florida International in 2022. The FIU head coach told the Action Network on Monday that he won't be returning to FIU after his contract expires next month. Davis, who has coached the Panthers since 2017, is 24-30 at FIU, including a 1-9 mark with...
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Wake Forest’s offense, Sam Howell and Butch Davis

Wake Forest is at Clemson this week. Wake is averaging 44.7 points per game this season, or one fewer than the Demon Deacons have scored against Clemson in their past five games combined. The Tigers have held the Deacs to one touchdown in the past three seasons. That was in the 2020 season-opener, a late-game score that Wake managed after coach Dave Clawson pulled Sam Hartman, most likely to keep him safe. The Tigers still know how to play defense. They’re third in the nation in scoring defense (15.3 ppg) and first in red zone defense (six TDs, seven field goals allowed in 23 red-zone visits). But the Clemson offense remains a few first downs short of mediocre. Wake clinches the ACC Atlantic by winning at Clemson or at Boston College next week. This game feels as if it will change more than that. It feels as if it will change the nature of a rivalry.
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
