Economy

Bitcoin bulls in City Hall: Meet America’s crypto mayors

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin’s dizzying market price swings aside, it seems some politicians have recognized Bitcoin’s potential, with a wave of mayors across the United States expressing bullish sentiments. Vegas Auto Gallery Now Accepts Shiba Inu...

www.investing.com

bitcoinmagazine.com

Is This Bull Run Bitcoin’s Final Cycle?

Part three in the “Bitcoin: The Big Bang To End All Cycles” series. Today, we will observe Bitcoin through the lens of an emergent technology being adopted by a world that’s rapidly transitioning from the Industrial Age into the Information Age. In our modern environment, each successive technological innovation is being adopted at an ever-increasing rate.
CURRENCIES
IFLScience

El Salvador's President Is Planning World’s First Fully Crypto-Backed "Bitcoin City"

The world’s first “Bitcoin City” could be coming to El Salvador, according to its President Nayib Bukele. Speaking last week, the official’s announcement forms part of plans to kick-start investments in the Central American republic by making cryptocurrency king for its trade. News of El Salvador’s intentions to make history...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Is Bitcoin Ready To Resume Its Bull Market? Crypto Trader Michaël van de Poppe Analyzes Path Ahead for BTC

Popular crypto strategist and trader Michaël van de Poppe is looking at two potential scenarios for Bitcoin as the leading crypto asset continues to trade below $60,000. In a new strategy session, Van de Poppe tells his 147,000 YouTube subscribers that he sees Bitcoin either reclaiming $60,000 as support or printing a double bottom structure at $55,000 before it could reignite its bullish trend.
MARKETS
architecturaldigest.com

Plans for a ‘Bitcoin City’ Powered by a Volcano Have Arrived in Latin America

Back in June of this year, El Salvador—the smallest country in Central America—passed a somewhat controversial law that legalized accepting Bitcoin as legal tender. Surprisingly, the tiny nation of just under 6.5 million citizens was the first in the world to recognize cryptocurrency in such a significant way. Now, however, the Salvadoran government, headed by a popular albeit polarizing leaders, 40-year-old Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez, is doing something even bigger with Bitcoin: It’s going to build a volcano-powered energy grid that’s going to be partially paid for with $1 billion worth of sovereign bonds backed by—you guessed it—Bitcoin.
ECONOMY
investing.com

El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin City’ Will Cost 300,000 Bitcoins

El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin City’ Will Cost 300,000 Bitcoins. President Nayib Bukele made the announcement at the end of Bitcoin Week, an event in which the government showcased its achievements and new plans related to the cryptocurrency. The project will be fully financed in Bitcoins for which the government will issue...
ECONOMY
KRON4 News

El Salvador to raise $1 billion via bond to build ‘Bitcoin City’

Over the weekend, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced the country plans to build a “Bitcoin City” near a volcano — completely funded by the cryptocurrency. On Saturday night, Bukele brought together fellow Bitcoin enthusiasts to launch his latest idea — similar to what he did earlier this year at a Bitcoin conference in Miami […]
WORLD
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Twitter
invezz.com

Bitcoin bulls celebrate: Estonia’s biggest bank lets customers buy crypto

Clients of the bank will be able to trade major assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Chainlink. Australia’s Commonwealth Bank announced plans to let customers trade Bitcoin and Ethereum. Estonia has become the latest country to give Bitcoin bulls reason to cheer according to Marcus Sotiriou, Sales Trader at the UK...
CURRENCIES
Design Taxi

El Salvador Is Building A Bitcoin City That Mines Crypto From A Volcano

El Salvador is no stranger to cryptocurrency, with its government famously throwing its weight behind Bitcoin. With offering citizens the option to pay for their McDonald’s meal in Bitcoin and plans in place to start mining crypto from volcanoes, it’s safe to say there’s no going back. Adding to the...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Navigating CityCoins: Miami citizens to earn Bitcoin despite the city not holding crypto

Miami is quickly becoming the crypto capital of the United States. In August of this year, the Magic City was the first state in the U.S. to launch MiamiCoin (MIA), its very own cryptocurrency used for civic engagement. A few months later, Mayor Francis Suarez announced that every Miami resident with a digital wallet will be eligible to receive a Bitcoin dividend.
MIAMI, FL
investing.com

Commodities And Cryptos: Oil’s Choppy Trade, Gold Eases, Bitcoin Stumbles

Crude prices remain very choppy as energy traders await a decision from the Biden administration over an SPR release. It seems the energy market is convinced that even if the US resorts to tapping the strategic petroleum reserve, the benefits would be minimal and yield little assistance to the US consumer.
BUSINESS
ABC Action News

America's Clumsiest Cities

Asurion and uBreakiFix by Asurion have ranked the Clumsiest Cities in America. Where did Tampa rank? ○ Tampa is #10 Clumsiest City in America ○ Accidents happen, even to the most cautious phone owners, and there’s no reason to be embarrassed by how, or how frequently, you’ve broken your phone. Not only does our Clumsiest Cities in America Index show that you’re not alone, but the rankings themselves also provide hints about what could be making you a little more accident-prone with your tech. Regardless of how, when, or where clumsy strikes, the tech experts at Asurion are here to help, without judgement.
TAMPA, FL
dailyhodl.com

5 Altcoins Set To Rally As New Phase of Bitcoin Bull Run Begins, According to Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is naming five altcoins that he expects to perform well as the digital asset market gears up for a new phase of the bull cycle. In a new strategy session, the trader tells his 144,000 YouTube subscribers he’s keeping a close watch on Cosmos, a project dubbed as “the internet of blockchains.” Van de Poppe says he’s looking at a wide range for Cosmos against Bitcoin (ATOM/BTC) where the pair might bottom out.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Miami Residents To Receive Bitcoin Dividends From City’s Crypto Project, Says Mayor

Miami Mayor Francisco Suarez is announcing brand new benefits coming to holders of the city’s MiamiCoin (MIA). In an interview on CoinDesk TV, Suarez explains how he plans on developing digital wallets for users to receive Bitcoin (BTC) payments derived from the city’s MiamiCoin project. Users will have the ability to stake their MIA and receive passive Bitcoin dividend yields from the token.
MIAMI, FL
bitcoinist.com

Miami Mayor Says City Will Give Every Citizen Bitcoin Dividends

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is a big supporter of Bitcoin, recently telling FOX Business that he would be taking his salary in BTC. He’s also making it more attractive for citizens of Miami to get involved in the cryptocurrency by promising to be “the first city in America” to give a BTC yield paid out “as a dividend directly to its residents.”
MIAMI, FL
Seeking Alpha

Bitcoin Outlook 2022: Crypto Bulls Should Be Thankful For Any Selloff

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have pulled back from highs. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is trading under $60k, selling off since hitting an all-time high of $69k last week. There's not much in terms of headlines to explain the current weakness although it comes in the context of what has been a monster rally with BTC still up around 100% this year and a similar performance just from the lows in July. Some profit-taking was likely overdue against technically overbought conditions and our message here is that a healthy consolidation of recent gains can ultimately set up the next leg higher.
CURRENCIES

