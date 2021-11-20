Bitcoin bulls in City Hall: Meet America’s crypto mayors

Asurion and uBreakiFix by Asurion have ranked the Clumsiest Cities in America. Where did Tampa rank? ○ Tampa is #10 Clumsiest City in America ○ Accidents happen, even to the most cautious phone owners, and there’s no reason to be embarrassed by how, or how frequently, you’ve broken your phone. Not only does our Clumsiest Cities in America Index show that you’re not alone, but the rankings themselves also provide hints about what could be making you a little more accident-prone with your tech. Regardless of how, when, or where clumsy strikes, the tech experts at Asurion are here to help, without judgement.

