Australian police have arrested a man over the disappearance of a camper couple from Victoria over a year ago.A 55-year-old man from Caroline Springs, a suburb of Melbourne, was arrested on Monday, the Victoria Police said. The man was arrested at a campsite near Arbuckle Junction by the force's special operations group, who flew to the area in two helicopters. He has been taken into custody for questioning but has not been charged yet.Russell Hill, 74, and Carol Clay 73, were last heard from on 20 March 2020, when they were camping at Wonnangatta Valley in the Victorian Alps....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO