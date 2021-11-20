ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere: Is it on Starz app at midnight?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you expect the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere to be on the Starz app at midnight? We know there will be people eager for it then, and why wouldn’t they be?. It’s been a long time now since the first season of the show wrapped up and at...

CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Rainey Jr. Shades STARZ Over "Power Book II" Premiere, 50 Cent Chimes In

After being arguably the most universally despised character from 50 Cent's popular STARZ crime drama Power, Michael Rainey Jr. has grown into the role of one the most likable lead characters in 50 Cent and Courtney Kemp's ambitious Powerverse. This weekend, his main project, Power Book II: Ghost, returns for its second season, and Wednesday, November 17, the cast of the show met up for the star-studded New York City premiere.
POPSUGAR

When It Comes to the Cast of Power Book II: Ghost, It's Always a Family Affair

Family ties run deep all over the Power universe, and the cast of Power Book II: Ghost have embraced that idea more than any of the Starz shows. Though everyone's families have their own drama and squabbles on the show in season two, everyone in real life is always showing each other love. From the brotherhood between Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq and Gianni Paolo's Brayden to the Tejadas — Mary J. Blige (Monet), Woody McClain (Cane), Daniel Bellomy (Zeke), Lovell Adams-Gray (Dru), and LaToya Tonodeo (Diana) — being bonded together by loyalty, family means everything to this star-studded cast. Ahead of the series's return on Nov. 21, check out some pictures of the cast hanging out on set together and looking fly as ever at the show's red carpet event!
24/7 Wall St.

The Best TV Series Finale Ever

The list of TV finales stretches into the hundreds, if not the thousands. Viewers have to wait decades in some cases, and in others like Jeopardy that are still running, they may have to wait long into the future. Viewers of “Gunsmoke” had to wait 20 years until 1975. Viewers of “Lassie”, one of the […]
Monet
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
Distractify

Starz's 'Power Book 2: Ghost' Showcases the Gritty Nature of the Drug Game in New York City

If you’ve been out of the loop, you’re likely thinking that the crime-drama is mostly filmed in a studio. However, several fan pages on social media have already disclosed the primary filming location for Power Book 2: Ghost — it's New York City. Keep in mind, Power Book 2: Ghost is the sequel of the original series that documented James's reign as the biggest drug dealer in New York City. So, it makes perfect sense that showrunners continued to tell the story in the Empire State.
cartermatt.com

BMF season 2 premiere date hopes: When could it return to Starz?

Following this weekend’s finale, it obviously makes a great deal of sense to want to know a BMF season 2 premiere date. When will it be? Is there some fantastic stuff coming around the horizon? Here is some of what we’re set up to answer within this piece. Let’s begin...
cartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6 spoilers: New look at Kate, Phillip (photo)

As we prepare for the This Is Us season 6 premiere on NBC January 4, why not get another look at where things are going?. Yesterday, we put the focus firmly on Sterling K. Brown and his character of Randall Pearson. Now, we’re moving over to his sister in Chrissy Metz’s Kate. At the end of season 5, we had quite possibly the biggest stunner in years courtesy of Kate’s second wedding. Not only did we learn that she was splitting up with Toby, but that she was saying “I do” to Phillip, her boss who to date, has been little other than a curmudgeon. He has realized that there is a lot more to Kate beyond his first impression, and maybe there is a little more he will uncover now over time.
cartermatt.com

Is Eric Kofi-Abrefa leaving BMF? Is Lamar really dead in season 1 finale?

Is Eric Kofi-Abrefa leaving BMF following the events of the season 1 finale? Did his character of Lamar really die?. As always within the world of Starz, these sort of questions come with complicated answers. It’s hard to say anything with the utmost certainty given that we’ve seen twists and turns all over the place.
themanual.com

Starz is the Only Place You Can Stream Power Book II Season 2 Online, or Catch Up

During its original six-year run, Power took the world by storm. It didn’t take long before many regarded it as one of TV’s best shows. But the series ended dramatically in 2020, making way for several spin-offs, including Power Book 2: Ghost. A sequel to the original, and continuing just days after the first series left off, Power Book 2: Ghost follows Tariq St. Patrick, as he tries to overcome the legacy his father set before him. It’s only natural that the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick would run into a few hijinks during his drug-dealing activities. When the first season of Book 2: Ghost came to a close many were left on the edge of their seats, waiting for its triumphant return.
ETOnline.com

Mary J. Blige Teases Super Bowl Performance and Her New Role on 'Power Book II: Ghost' (Exclusive)

Mary J. Blige is gearing up to put on one of the biggest shows of the year, and she's ready to give her fans what they want! She just has to figure out the specifics first. The 50-year-old singer chatted with ET's Lauren Zima about being the sole female artist headlining the Feb. 13, 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar, and how she's planning on giving her best "Mary J. Blige performance."
Variety

Starz Sets ‘Power Book IV: Force’ for February 2022 Premiere, Releases First-Look Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that the next drama in the “Power” franchise, “Power Book IV: Force,” will premiere Feb. 6, 2022. The show stars Joseph Sikora, reprising his “Power” role of Tommy Egan as he leaves New York after losing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). He sets out to close an old wound he has been haunted by for decades, but he ends up caught in a labyrinth of family secrets and lies and finds himself in Chicago’s drug game — between the city’s two biggest crews. Over the course of the first season, Tommy will use his outsider status to his advantage, breaking and...
Essence

Mary J. Blige On Getting Into Character For ‘Power Book II: Ghost'

Mary J. Blige reveals just how much of her own personality she has to set aside to become the Tejada family's tough-as-nails matriarch, Monét. Fresh off a sold-out show at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, Mary J. Blige is opening up about season two of her hit Starz crime drama sequel series, Power Book II: Ghost.
Essence

Courtney Kemp Talks 'Power Book II: Ghost' And Creating Her Own Cinematic Universe At Starz

The mind behind 'Power' and all its subsequent spinoffs opens up about owning her Blackness and asking the universal questions in her crime drama brand. Courtney A. Kemp has managed to turn one hit show into five, dominating Starz’ ratings and lineup with multiple Power spinoffs. As she gears up to release the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, the sequel series that follows Tariq St. Patrick’s journey through college after killing his father, we caught up with Kemp to talk about what it takes to create a fan-favorite franchise.
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 21

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 30 premieres (including the highly anticipated Hawkeye; the returns of Gossip Girl and Saved by the Bell; and...
POPSUGAR

Only Thing Better Than Power Book II: Ghost? Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo's Friendship

If you've already tuned into the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, then you know costars Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq St. Patrick) and Gianni Paolo (Brayden Weston) are as thick as thieves in real life as they are on screen. On the show, the two play each other's best friends in college/partners in crime, but off screen, their brotherhood is just as tight. The dynamic duo met each other on season five of Power when they both attended the prestigious school Choate. But acting alongside each other in four episodes of the flagship series and their own spinoff has led to a very close friendship off set as well.
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 9: Is it the final episode of 2021?

With a show like NCIS, it can be hard sometimes to understand when midseason or “fall” finales are here. CBS does not always promote their shows in such terms, with one of the reasons being that they don’t always come up with consistent arcs that have some definite end point to them.
