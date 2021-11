A grand jury has indicted a Millville man on 11 counts in connection with an August incident in which he allegedly aimed a loaded handgun at three police officers. Millville Police were conducting surveillance on Dante Hayes, 31, in the early hours of Aug. 28 when authorities said he tried to evade plainclothes officers traveling in an unmarked vehicle. He stopped his car suddenly, got out and aimed a gun at three officers in the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO