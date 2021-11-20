ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Hit-and-run collision seriously injures one, closes SR 509 Saturday morning

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 4 days ago

A felony hit-and-run collision seriously injured one and closed the northbound lanes of SR 509 just south of S. 128th Street in Burien (map below) Saturday morning, Nov. 20, 2021, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Troopers say a pedestrian was walking on the right shoulder of northbound SR 509 just south of S. 128th Street when a vehicle passed traffic on the right and struck them. The victim came to rest in the right lane while the suspect vehicle continued and exited to S. 128th Street.

The victim was transported to the Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle is a white pickup truck with a blue tarp, troopers said.

Northbound lanes were closed for more than an hour as troopers investigated, but reopened shortly after 11 a.m., WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burien, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Burien, WA
ABC News

Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous

WASHINGTON -- The polyp removed from President Joe Biden's colon last week was a benign, slow-growing but potentially pre-cancerous lesion that required no further action, his doctor said in a follow-up memo. The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one removed from Biden in 2008, Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor,...
CANCER
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsp
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
662
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy