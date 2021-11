Stipe Miocic is not about to let Jon Jones pass him by for a title shot. Miocic has been making the case that he deserves a trilogy fight with champ Francis Ngannou ever since he lost the belt to the Predator in March. With the two trading wins across their pair of fights, the Ohio native has made it clear that he is almost exclusively interested in either fighting for the title again or having the trilogy match with Ngannou that he feels like he deserves.

