ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Nabs $16.5 Million on Friday, On Track for #1 Slot

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNabbing an A- CinemaScore, Sony's Ghostbusters: Afterlife is on its way to becoming the #1 movie in America after the studio has confirmed a Friday total of $16.5 million. The fourth film in the series, though one that ignores the 2016 reboot and acts as a sequel to the two films...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on Friday, but reviews for the eagerly-anticipated film have begun to roll out which means we're starting to get an idea of what critics think about the latest chapter in the beloved franchise. Now, the Rotten Tomatoes score for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out and while the film isn't in "rotten" status, the critical response isn't overwhelmingly positive either. The film is, at the time of this article's writing, sitting at 67 percent positive on the review aggregator, the number reflecting mixed feelings about the film from critics.
MOVIES
splashreport.com

Film Review: “GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE” Resurrects Beloved Franchise

Remakes, revisits, and sequels to 1980s have been all the rage for a few years now, and the trend shows no signs of abating. Why would it, when films like Dune or Blade Runner continue to bring audiences to the seats? Some–say Coming 2 America–don’t necessarily do as well, but why would this stop the idea-starved studios? If you expand to other decades, franchise expansions or revisits (think Halloween Kills, Scream 5) are here to stay. Enter Ivan Reitman, the son an award-winning director of Jason Reitman, who delighted audiences with his Ghostbusters in 1984, and add some Sony Studios financing magic, and you can imagine the rest. Thankfully for the older Reitman, his son learned just enough at the hands of the father, or did not fall enough from the tree as the case would have it, making Ghostbusters: Afterlife, set 30 years after the events in the second film, a delectable sequel with just the right mix of homage to the original and new material to make it worth your while.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man’ Producers Hid Willem Dafoe Under a Cloak to Conceal His Return in ‘No Way Home’

The appearance of the Green Goblin in the second “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer, released Tuesday, came close to confirming what fans have speculated for months: That Willem Dafoe would reprise his role as the villain from the previous Tobey Maguire-led superhero trilogy. At a fan event in Los Angeles during which the trailer first premiered, star Tom Holland was on hand to make it official — yes, that’s Dafoe in the Green Goblin suit. “I can talk about this, right? He’s in the trailer,” said Holland, who has earned a reputation for spoiling Marvel secrets. In fact, Dafoe’s appearance in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Feig
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Carrie Coon
Person
Annie Potts
Person
Ernie Hudson
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Bokeem Woodbine
Person
Paul Rudd
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Ridley Scott Pins ‘The Last Duel’ Bombing on Apathetic Millennials

Ridley Scott knows who to blame for his epic The Last Duel bombing this fall — and it’s not Disney, which he contends did a great job promoting the historical drama. The Oscar-nominated director dropped by Marc Maron’s WTF podcast for an episode published Monday in which he discussed his iconic career. Maron said he was impressed that Scott had two enormous pictures out this year, The Last Duel and the upcoming House of Gucci. When it arrived exclusively in theaters in late October, 20th Century’s The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, cratered ($27 million...
MOVIES
FanSided

Where to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on streaming?

The newest Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is officially out now. Where can you watch it, and will it be on streaming? Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, directs the new movie, which features the return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, who are all reprising their roles from the original movies.
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Pays Homage to the Original With Audio Easter Eggs

The proton pack from 1984’s “Ghostbusters” is back in “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Used in the original film by the team of paranormal sleuths played by Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson, the pack’s gun blasts a bright stream of light that sounds like a sizzling electric current followed by an explosion. That’s just one of the few aural easter eggs the film contains. Director Jason Reitman needed help on the teaser trailer for the new film, which opened Nov. 19, and contacted re-recording mixer Will Files. “The idea was this girl finds a proton pack in this abandoned barn,” says...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track#Marvel#Ghostbustersafterlife#Paulfeig#Atc#Rotten Tomatoes
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Writer Says It’s a ‘Weird Creation’ That ‘Subverts the Rules of Blockbusters’

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss aren’t the only talents reuniting with filmmaker Lana Wachowski in “The Matrix Resurrections.” The fourth installment in “The Matrix” film franchise is co-written by David Mitchell, author of “Cloud Atlas.” Wachowski worked with Mitchell on the 2012 film adaptation of that novel, and then they joined forces to write “The Matrix Resurrections” with “The Lazarus Project” author Aleksandar Hemon. Mitchell teased “Resurrections” in an interview with Greek newspaper To Vima (via Total Film magazine). “I saw the film in Berlin in September. It’s really good,” Mitchell said. “I cannot tell you what this film is about,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Unveils First 5 Minutes With Prehistoric Scene

Jurassic World: Dominion goes 65 million years into the past in its opening moments, which have been unveiled online ahead of its release next summer. The film picks up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), which saw the destruction of the dinosaurs’ home, Isla Nublar, with a number of the animals escaping into the world at the movie’s end. Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and returning Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. It was initially slated for June 11, 2021, but was pushed to June 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Director Colin Trevorrow...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Sequel in the Works

Get ready for more Clifford. Paramount Pictures has announced it is developing a sequel to 2021’s family-friendly adventure “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” The studio has not disclosed whether the newest installment will play only in theaters or simultaneously on digital platforms, like the original. The first film premiered in theaters earlier in November and has since generated $34 million at the domestic box office while playing concurrently on Paramount Plus. Though the company didn’t provide any tangible metrics, Paramount says “Clifford the Big Red Dog” has become the nascent streaming service’s most-watched original film to date. It should be noted that...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Jason Reitman admits that making Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been a 'slow boil'

Jason Reitman admits that making 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' has been a "slow boil". The 44-year-old director has helmed the latest movie in the supernatural comedy series and admits that he first came up with the concept several years ago, before he realised that it could explore the legacy of Dr. Egon Spengler - who was played by the late Harold Ramis.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Star Laura Dern Shares Hilarious Text Exchange with Sam Neill

The highly-anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theaters next year, and yesterday saw the release of a five-minute prologue to the film. Many of the movie's star-studded cast took to social media to share the new content, but it turns out one of the actors had a little trouble with Instagram. The new movie will see the return of original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. Today, Dern shared a hilarious text exchange that features Neill seeking out social media advice.
MOVIES
Deadline

How Denis Villeneuve, Mary Parent And The Cast Crafted ‘Dune’ To Lead The Charge For Cinema’s Reawakening

Against all the odds, Denis Villeneuve has delivered the definitive adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 classic novel Dune. But a complex narrative and the difficulty of shooting a blockbuster in the scorching deserts of Wadi Rum, Jordan became the least of the challenges when a global pandemic threatened to disrupt the movie’s chance to screen in theaters. At the end of the process, with a follow-up having been announced, Villeneuve, producer Mary Parent and the cast of Dune tell Joe Utichi why the journey to Arrakis was worth the effort. A few weeks past the domestic release of Dune, Denis Villeneuve...
MOVIES
The Independent

Ridley Scott blames The Last Duel’s failure on millennials and mobile phones

Ridley Scott has blamed the commercial failure of The Last Duel on millennials and mobile phones.Speaking to Marc Maron on his WTF podcast, the film director was asked why his most recent movie, which starred Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jodie Comer, grossed just $27m (£20m) on a budget of $100m (£74m).Scott replied: “I think what it boils down to — what we’ve got today [are] the audiences who were brought up on these f***ing cell phones. The millennial, [who] do not ever want to be taught anything unless you tell it on the cell phone.”The filmmaker, who has...
MOVIES
ComicBook

EPIX Releases Trailer for Creepy New Series From

Recent months have seen EPIX investing much more in developing original and compelling programming in addition to offering audiences exciting library titles, with their latest series, From, releasing an all-new trailer that teases the terror of the endeavor. This is only the latest mysterious and frightening adventure from the platform, as they also recently wrapped up their adaptation of Stephen King's Jerusalem's Lot, with Chapelwaite having starred Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire. Additionally, EPIX has partnered with Blumhouse Productions to develop a number of original projects. Check out the trailer for From below before it premieres on EPIX on February 20, 2022.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Director Fought Hard to Include This Surprising Avengers Hero

In Marvel's Hawkeye, the non-super powered Avenger finally gets his time in the spotlight, but the all-new series from the House of Ideas is also introducing a ton of new character into the MCU. Not only will Echo, Swordsman, and Kate Bishop make their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the series, you never know who else might pop up. Previous Marvel Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brought back Don Cheadle's War Machine for a brief appearance, could Hawkeye do the same? Well, maybe, but according to one of the directors on the show his attempts to get another Avenger were rebuffed.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

How Hawkeye Recreated That Key Scene From Avengers Revealed

Happy Hawkeye Day, Marvel fans! The first two episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest Disney+ show are now streaming, and fans are loving the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton as well as the debut of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 95% audience score. ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it "exactly what the franchise needs." The first episode of the series kicks off with an epic flashback to the Battle of New York from 2012's The Avengers, but this time it was shown through Kate Bishop's perspective. During a recent chat with The Wrap, director Rhys Thomas spoke about recreating the iconic scene.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Princess Bride Star Says Reboot Is "Not a Good Idea"

Back in 2019, it was reported that Sony had some interest in a remake or a reboot of The Princess Bride. The backlash was almost immediate and unsurprisingly so. The 1987 film is a beloved classic and a major part of popular culture. Chatter about a reboot quickly died out, but even a few years later, star Cary Elwes stands firm in his assertion that remaking the iconic film would be a bad idea.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy