Gorgeous glamping sites in every state

By Kaitlyn Farley
mediafeed.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady for a view of the great outdoors without having to rough it? Luckily, more and more companies are embracing “glamping,” or luxury camping. Most of these experiences include electricity, wi-fi and a slew of amenities like massages and hot tubs. Others are still more rustic, such as still being off...

24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Most Smokers in Every State

Cigаrette sales climbed in the U.S. in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Americans bought a total of 203.7 billion сigarettes last year, up from 202.9 billion the year before, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. The uptick coincided with increased сigarette promotional and ad spending by tobacco companies.  The trend is […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Dangerous Town in Every State

The U.S. violent crime rate — an annual, population-adjusted measure of cases of rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide — climbed by 5% in 2020. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Town With the Widest Income Gaps in Every State

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
Food & Wine

The Best Pie in Every State

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Close your eyes for a moment and imagine, if you will, a pie. Not just any pie, but one with a rustic kind of crust, made from rye flour, and filled with goat cheese and honey. Sounds like something you'd see on one of the classier baking shows, or even in the pages of your favorite magazine, right? This pie is just that good, with a gently-sweetened filling yielding the same kind of tang that comes with a great cheesecake, balancing beautifully with the nuttier notes of a rye crust. So, where's the recipe, you're wondering. And if one doesn't already exist, shouldn't someone write it up?
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The Most Popular Cake Flavor in Every State

Cake is one of the most impressive desserts a cook has in their repertoire. It's the first thing people expect at a birthday party, always gets applause at a gathering, and it's the central figure—next to the bride—at a wedding. Whether you open up a boxed mix and top it with homemade frosting, buy it at a local bakery, or whip it up from scratch, a cake is always welcome.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Shortest Life Expectancy in Every State

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year drop since World War […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Sleep Deprived City in Every State

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night — and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep. Americans who do not […]
POLITICS
mediafeed.org

Unique & romantic places where you can camp without roughing it

I think of myself as a rugged person. There’s just something about experiencing nature in its raw, untamed form that fills me up like nothing else can and calms me when I’m feeling anxious. Because of this, I’ve mostly stuck to your traditional tent camping and backpacking because for me, part of the fun is getting away from everything in my daily life. Including creature comforts.
HOBBIES
24/7 Wall St.

City With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record.  The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obese Metro Area in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
mediafeed.org

The most & least expensive colleges in every state

When choosing a college, the advertised tuition prices might discourage some students from exploring certain schools altogether. But students and families should be aware that when acceptances and financial aid packages arrive, cost of attendance could be well below the tuition listed on a college’s website. As of the 2018-2019...
COLLEGES
wbrz.com

'Glamping' gives visitors new way to experience Louisiana's state parks

BATON ROUGE - Dwayne Becnel brought his family to the shady oaks of Fontainebleau State Park to experience the outdoors. “We wanted to kind of get back into nature, you know, with everything that is going on with COVID and everything,” Becnel said. “That generation is so much into YouTube and technology.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Only In Florida

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park Near The Gulf Of Mexico In Florida Lets You Glamp In Style

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach offers visitors a chance to explore the quartz-sand beaches and the crystal clear tumble of waves in Florida. For anyone who wants to extend their day trip to this remarkable state park, there are a few glamping options to consider. Take your pick from primitive sites, […] The post Topsail Hill Preserve State Park Near The Gulf Of Mexico In Florida Lets You Glamp In Style appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
magnoliastatelive.com

How student debt has grown in every state

The pursuit of higher education has been an integral step in achieving the American Dream since James Truslow Adams coined the phrase in 1931. He defined the American Dream as the hope for “a better, richer and happier life for all our citizens of every rank.” Collectively, though, people in the United States have racked up $1.7 trillion in debt on this step alone.
COLLEGES
everythinglubbock.com

Greet the holiday season at Texas State Parks and THC State Historic Sites

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department:. Texas State Parks and the Texas Historical Commission are hosting their biggest holiday season yet with more than 80 unique holiday events happening across the state. Starting this Saturday, Nov. 20, 47 Texas State Parks and eight State Historic Sites are presenting themed guided walks, scavenger hunts and more.
TEXAS STATE
cbs17

Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

N Aug. 16, 2020, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest County in Every State

As the baby boomer generation continues to age, and as birth rates slow nationwide, the U.S. population is rapidly growing older. The number of Americans older than 55 grew by 27% in the last decade, 20 times faster than the growth rate of the under 55 population, according to census data analysis. Currently, the median […]
POLITICS
mediafeed.org

This is the state with the biggest gambling addiction in the US

The increase in online gambling options and the COVID-19 pandemic have created the perfect storm for gambling addiction. The Mayo Clinic and other organizations are still studying the effects of COVID-19 on gambling addiction. However, American gamblers lose over $100 billion a year. Experts suspect that the pandemic will increase...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

