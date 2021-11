It's been more than a year since Bethesda and Amazon announced a TV series based on the Fallout games, so some fans could be forgiven for thinking that it might have been quietly cancelled. Fortunately, that is not the case, as Bethesda's Todd Howard has confirmed that the show is still in development! Howard was asked about Fallout during a Reddit Q&A celebrating the release of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: Anniversary Edition. While Howard had little to say about the project, fans of the games should be happy to hear that the show hasn't been given the axe!

