Ridley Scott releases soundbites at a rate as impressive as his cinematic turnover, with some of his recent greatest hits being his claim that superhero movies are “f*cking boring as sh*t”, his opening up about the box-office failure of The Last Duel, and that the forthcoming Alien TV show will “never be as good as the movie”. It’s on the latter that this latest piece of news is of interest, because the legendary filmmaker has given an update on the status of his small-screen xenomorph spin-off, as well as that of the Blade Runner adaptation.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO