ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida church youth leader accused of sexually abusing teen

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPWdp_0d2uMi2L00
Youth leader arrested: Rick Torcise is accused of molesting a 17-year-old boy. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

MIAMI — A youth leader at a South Florida church is accused of molesting an underage teen boy, authorities said.

Rick Torcise, 67, was charged with one count of engaging in sexual acts with a child, according to Miami-Dade County online court records. He was released on $10,000 bail Wednesday, and a judge ordered Torcise to stay away from the victim, WPLG reported.

According to state records, Torcise is named as a trustee for New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of Homestead, the Miami Herald reported.

According to an arrest report, the 17-year-old victim told police that Torcise fondled him on multiple occasions this year between June and October, the newspaper reported. The report stated that on Oct. 16, Torcise performed a sex act on the teen and asked the juvenile to do the same. According to the report, the teen complied “out of fear.”

“This is a person that the community trusts, this is a person that parents trust to guide their children,” Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said in a statement. “We’re asking anybody that may have had any interaction with this individual ... this is the time to give us a call.”

Torcise’s charge is punishable by life in prison, the Herald reported. His attorney, Benedict P. Kuehne, did not return a request for comment, according to the newspaper.

Torcise is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16, according to online court records.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia police department employees accused of pandemic fraud

PHILADELPHIA — Eight civilian employees with the Philadelphia Police Department are facing charges after federal investigators said they illegally collected Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Seven people charged are dispatchers while one is a clerk, the Associated Press reported. The suspects are accused of taking advantage of a program designed to help...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ahmaud Arbery case: What is next for Greg and Travis McMichael, William Bryan

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A jury in Georgia has found Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan guilty in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020, while he was jogging. Prosecutors said Arbery’s death was racially motivated, while the defense said the three men suspected Arbery of burglarizing a home and were trying to hold him in a citizen’s arrest. They said Arbery was shot in self-defense in a struggle over Travis McMichael’s gun, WSB reported.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Florida man hits woman with sock full of rocks during robbery

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of striking a woman with a sock full of rocks to steal her purse Monday, authorities said. Ricky Williams, 28, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records. He was also on probation for disorderly conduct at an establishment, records show.
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — (AP) — The family of two close friends from suburban Chicago who were killed at the Astroworld concert in Houston this month have filed wrongful death lawsuits against rapper Travis Scott, the Live Nation entertainment company and others. The lawsuits filed by the Naperville families of Jacob...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Wplg#The Miami Herald#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off Alabama ravine

People in central Alabama wondering about the status of their FedEx package may have some unwelcome news. According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies discovered “300 to 400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine,” WIAT reported. The ravine was located near Hayden...
ALABAMA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 in Mexico who investigated killings were themselves probed

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Three women who volunteered to investigate the 2011 massacre of 196 people later found out that they themselves had been placed under investigation by prosecutors, possibly because their findings embarrassed Mexican authorities. The three women said Wednesday their phone calls had been traced and they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police looking for person who robbed bank in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A bank in Greensburg was robbed Wednesday morning, and police released surveillance pictures in hopes that the public can help identify the person responsible. The robbery happened shortly after 10 a.m. at the KeyBank on East Pittsburgh Street. Pennsylvania State Police said the suspect ran out of...
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
79K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy