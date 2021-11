Randolph-Henry High School Athletic Director and Principal Erin Davis congratulated Taylor Trent on Wednesday, Nov. 10 following her announcement to sign with the Radford University Highlanders Softball team. Trent spoke of her acceptance to the university on her twitter page. “I’m so blessed to announce that I’ve committed to further my academic and softball career at Radford University,” Trent said, “Thank you to all the coaches and teammates I’ve had throughout this journey. Also, thank you to my family who stuck by my side through it all.”

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO