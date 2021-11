During typical housing markets, winter can be a slow selling season, a time when it's more challenging for those who put their property on the market to close a deal quickly. But the current housing market is anything but typical. Redfin recently reported that homebuying demand is the highest it's been since 2017 thanks to mortgage rates being so favorable and the country's strong economic recovery. These two factors have brought many potential homebuyers back to the market, particularly those who had tried to land a home unsuccessfully in the spring.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO