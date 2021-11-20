Bryan Police Department: Barricaded subject apprehended

Louis Armstrong, 19, was taken into custody without incident and arrested on multiple warrants Saturday.

Bryan police were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the 3900 block of Still Meadow Drive.

Armstrong had barricaded himself inside an RV parked for several hours before being taken into custody, according to Bryan PD.

Prior to this incident, Armstrong was arrested in June for assaulting a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and evading and resisting arrest.

