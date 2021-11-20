ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan Police Department: Barricaded subject apprehended

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 9 days ago
Louis Armstrong, 19, was taken into custody without incident and arrested on multiple warrants Saturday.

Bryan police were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the 3900 block of Still Meadow Drive.

Armstrong had barricaded himself inside an RV parked for several hours before being taken into custody, according to Bryan PD.

Prior to this incident, Armstrong was arrested in June for assaulting a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and evading and resisting arrest.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

