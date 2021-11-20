ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Yemen rebels say they've struck Saudi oil refineries, airports, other targets

By Jake Thomas
 4 days ago
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Yemen's Houthi rebels said they used 14 drones to attack targets in Saudi Arabia including Aramco oil refineries and King Abdullah airport in Jeddah.

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the rebels, said on Twitter that the drones also targeted King Khalid base in Riyadh, Abha International Airport, as well as Abha, Jizan and Najran. Saree did not say what sort of damage the attacks caused.

The Iran-backed rebels carried out the attacks in response to the "escalation of aggression" by Saudi Arabia, he said.

"The armed forces will face escalation with escalation until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted," Saree said.

The Houthi rebels, aligned with the country's Shiite minority, have been waging a long-standing civil war against Yemen's government. In 2014, the rebels took control of Yemen's capital city, Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition has made advances and said it destroyed 13 Houthi military targets in Sanaa, Marib and Saada, reports Bloomberg. The targets included weapons depots, air defense systems and drone communication systems.

The Houthis launched an offensive in February to recapture the Marib, an oil-rich province that is the last stronghold of the U.N.-recognized government in North Yemen, reports Bloomberg.

President Joe Biden said in February that the United States, an ally of Saudi Arabia, would be ending support for military operations in Yemen

Comments / 14

Jacob Wattage
4d ago

ya the Arabians need America to protect them now but America is scared to go protect them because China and Russia are behind Yemeni rebels just like Chinese and Russian did in Afghanistan? it's happening in Saudi Arabia two? the communist are inviting America to come out and fight? but America is scared to go

Reply(5)
4
