ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Rhys Priestland penalty snatches last-gasp win for Wales over 14-man Australia

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1D4s_0d2uM5tN00

Wales recorded a third successive victory over Australia as they ended their Autumn Nations Series campaign by beating the 14-man Wallabies 29-28 in dramatic fashion.

Substitute Rhys Priestland’s penalty with the final kick of a frantic game thwarted Australia and sent a 68,000 Principality Stadium crowd wild.

Australia number eight Rob Valetini was sent off after just 15 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Wales lock Adam Beard.

Beard played no further part in the game as a result, but Wales were pushed to the wire and outscored 3-2 on tries by a resilient Wallabies outfit.

Hooker Ryan Elias and centre Nick Tompkins scored tries for Wales, yet it was fly-half Dan Biggar’s goalkicking that proved the difference, as he amassed 16 points through four penalties and two conversions, until Priestland struck.

Australia, desperate for a win following losses to Scotland and England, made Wales fight every inch of the way despite the numerical disadvantage, as wings Andrew Kellaway and Filipo Daugunu touched down, with scrum-half Nic White also scoring.

James O’Connor booted two penalties and two conversions, yet his conversion attempt of Daugunu’s late score hit the post, and Wales could breathe a huge sigh of relief, despite Kurtley Beale’s 78th-minute penalty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZs0U_0d2uM5tN00

Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo featured for a first start of the autumn campaign, while wing Josh Adams, prop Tomas Francis and number eight Aaron Wainwright all recovered from injuries.

But the Wallabies were without 118 times-capped skipper Michael Hooper because of a foot injury, so prop James Slipper led the side.

Australia made a dream start, going ahead after just three minutes as they scored a try from their first attack.

Powerful prop Taniela Tupou charged into space and put Wales on the back foot, before centre Hunter Paisami’s cleverly-placed kick allowed wing Kellaway a simple finish, and O’Connor converted.

Biggar opened Wales’ account through a fifth-minute penalty, yet Tupou continued to make his presence felt by having an instant dominant impact in the scrums.

The Wallabies then suffered a huge blow when Valetini was sent off.

His head-on-head high challenge floored Beard, who went off, and referee Mike Adamson had no option but to brandish a red card.

Ben Carter went on for Beard, and Australia were left to play more than a hour with 14 men, although the Wallabies led 10-6 after Biggar and O’Connor exchanged penalties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIcKW_0d2uM5tN00

It was the sixth time in 12 Tests this year that Wales had seen a player sent off against them.

Australia’s woes continued when Beale received a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, giving Wales a temporary two-man advantage.

And they immediately punished Australia when scrum-half Tomos Williams broke from a lineout and sent Elias over for a try that Biggar converted.

O’Connor put Australia level through his second penalty, but Wales held the upper hand as half-time approached and Biggar completed a penalty hat-trick that made it 16-13 at the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwPcZ_0d2uM5tN00

Wales extended their lead eight minutes into the second half as Tompkins interrupted an Australian move when the ball bounced off him, and he gathered possession to sprint away unopposed.

Biggar kicked the conversion, yet Wales were then forced into a change when wing Louis Rees-Zammit limped off and was replaced by Johnny McNicholl.

Australia continued to push hard in the game, but Wales appeared to hold all the aces midway through the third quarter, despite seeing substitute Gareth Thomas sin-binned for a reckless challenge.

It was poor discipline by the Ospreys forward, and offered Australia a glimmer of hope at a time in the game when Wales should have been looking to press the accelerator.

And the Wallabies struck on the hour-mark when White finished off a sweeping move, and O’Connor’s conversion cut the deficit to just three points.

Biggar, though, restored a degree of order by booting a 64th-minute penalty, and Wales led 26-20 before late drama unfolded, Australia briefly led, then Priestland grabbed the glory.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Australian cricket team stands by Hales after blackface photo

Big Bash League club Sydney Thunder plan to stick with Alex Hales despite a photo of the English batsman with his face painted black and claims he called his pet dog 'Kevin' as part of a racially derogatory joke. It followed Rafiq telling a British parliamentary committee that Hales, now 32, named his black dog 'Kevin' due to cricketer Gary Ballance's use of the name as a derogatory term.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Kevin Sinfield brushes aside knighthood calls after latest challenge tops £1.5m

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield brushed aside calls to be knighted as his latest charity fund-raising effort topped £1.5million. The former England rugby league international helped raise £2.7m by running seven marathons in seven days last December and this week pushed his body through another gruelling challenge by running the 101 miles from the home of his new club Leicester Tigers to Headingley inside 24 hours, all for his stricken former team-mate Rob Burrow.
WORLD
Metro International

Cricket-Australia skipper Paine steps down after texting scandal

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Distraught and in tears, Tim Paine stepped down as Australia test cricket captain on Friday after revelations he had been investigated and cleared over sexually explicit text messages sent to a female former colleague four years ago. The development has plunged Australia’s Ashes preparations into disarray three weeks...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Kellaway
Person
Tomos Williams
fourfourtwo.com

Wales coast to victory over Belarus as Gareth Bale wins 100th international cap

Wales coasted to a 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Belarus on a night when Gareth Bale celebrated his 100th cap. Neco Williams, Ben Davies and Connor Roberts added to an Aaron Ramsey brace as Wales climbed above the Czech Republic into second place and boosted their goal difference into the bargain.
WORLD
The Independent

Tim Paine treatment ‘appalling’ in Australia captaincy scandal, says Cricket Tasmania chairman

Cricket Tasmania chairman Andrew Gaggin condemned Cricket Australia’s “appalling” treatment of Tim Paine on Tuesday, saying he should never have been put in a position where he felt he had to resign as Australia’s Test captain.Paine stood down from the role last Friday after sexually explicit text messages he sent to a female former colleague at Cricket Tasmania in 2017 were leaked to the media.The 36-year-old wicketkeeper, who has represented Tasmania since the 2005/6 season, had been exonerated by a Cricket Australia integrity review into the matter soon after becoming Test skipper in 2018.“In conversations I have had in recent...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Rugby#Welshrugbyunion#Wallabies
BBC

Rhys Patchell: Wales and Scarlets fly-half returns after year out

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell will return to action for the first time in more than a year when he plays for a Scarlets development side against Dragons A in Newport on Friday. Patchell, 28, last played as a replacement for Wales in the rearranged Six Nations game against Scotland in October 2020 in Llanelli.
RUGBY
The Associated Press

England tops Australia 32-15 for 8th straight win over rival

LONDON (AP) — England took its winning run over fierce rugby rival Australia to eight games in a 32-15 victory, a late breakaway try reflecting the home team’s dominance and the Wallabies’ error-strewn performance at Twickenham on Saturday. England could muster only one try — a seventh-minute effort by fullback...
RUGBY
The Independent

Wales have injury concerns over four players ahead of Australia game

Wales look set to end the Autumn Nations Series racked with more injuries.Head coach Wayne Pivac will need assessments on four players ahead of next Saturday’s autumn finale against Australia in Cardiff.Wing Josh Adams who was due to line up at outside centre against Fiji on Sunday, was withdrawn just before kick-off due to a calf muscle issue.Prop Tomas Francis had already pulled out after suffering concussion during training, while his fellow front-row forward WillGriff John and lock Will Rowlands suffered head knocks in Wales’ 38-23 victory over Fiji.Wales went into the autumn series with star names such as...
RUGBY
rugbyworld.com

Wales v Australia Preview – Autumn Internationals

Wales v Australia Preview – Autumn Internationals. Wales will want to finish their autumn Internationals campaign on a high after a lacklustre performance against Fiji last weekend. Wayne Pivac’s side did win the match but they had to dig themselves out of a hole. They were 23-19 down after 65...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Wales hand Australia third straight autumn defeat with last-second penalty

Wales' Rhys Priestland kicked a penalty after the hooter as the hosts poured more misery on Australia with a 29-28 victory at the Principality Stadium on Saturday following an early red card for visiting No. 8 Rob Valetini. Valetini became the fifth player to see red against Wales in the...
RUGBY
The Associated Press

Wales edge 14-man Wallabies 29-28 with last-second penalty

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales defeated 14-man Australia 29-28 with a last-gasp penalty kick on Saturday and condemned the Wallabies to their first winless autumn tour of Europe in 45 years. Ill discipline heavily contributed to defeats against Scotland and England, and the Wallabies wrote the same script at Principality...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'I owe it all to Jonny': Marcus Smith hails England legend Wilkinson after rookie fly-half held his nerve to secure a last-gasp victory over world champions South Africa

Marcus Smith landed the killer blow as England toppled South Africa 27-26 at Twickenham – then paid tribute to two predecessors in England’s No.10 shirt. The fly-half was on target with a 45m penalty in the final minute as England held their nerve to stun the world champions. England’s most...
WORLD
BBC

Wales football fans' anger over crowded trains after Belarus win

Football fans have expressed anger over crowded trains following Saturday's 5-1 win against Belarus. Some passengers posted videos on social media to show busy trains where people were left to stand. It follows similar scenes before and after Wales international rugby matches in recent weeks. Transport for Wales said demand...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy