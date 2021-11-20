Watch: All Aggies Breaks Down Win Over Prairie View AM

The Aggies had something to play for after all against the Panthers

The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday 52-3 on a day where Kyle Field and 12th Man said goodbye to seniors and possibly a couple of juniors as well, celebrating Senior Day.

The Aggies (8-3) did have a few things to play for, even if their pre-season hopes for a College Football Playoff berth has gone by the wayside.

A&M's coaches needed to evaluate some things as this football season comes to a close, specifically, things that will affect the Aggies next season.

A&M will lose a number of impactful players after the season, as names like safeties Leon O'Neal Jr. and Keldrick Carper, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and defensive end Michael Clemons will be gone. Add to the list junior defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal, who's expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft next year, and that's a lot for the defense to lose.

Today was a game where players were being evaluated on both sides of the ball.

Moose Muhammad III, Blake Bost, Jalen Preston, LJ Johnson Jr., Amari Daniels, Yulkeith Brown, and even kicker Caden Davis all saw action on Saturday.

Daniels led the team in rushing with 70 yards on eight carries, and added a touchdown, while Muhammad III led the Aggies in receiving with five catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

The Aggies' defense held the Panthers' offense to just seven yards passing on the day, while Prairie View A&M could manage just 154 total yards.

A&M will next meet LSU on Nov. 27 in Baton Rouge in the last game of the regular season, a game where emotions for both schools will be high, but especially for the Tigers, who will be saying goodbye to head coach Ed Orgeron.

