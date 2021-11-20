ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Watch: All Aggies Breaks Down Win Over Prairie View AM

By Timm Hamm
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314SK8_0d2uM2FC00

The Aggies had something to play for after all against the Panthers

The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday 52-3 on a day where Kyle Field and 12th Man said goodbye to seniors and possibly a couple of juniors as well, celebrating Senior Day.

The Aggies (8-3) did have a few things to play for, even if their pre-season hopes for a College Football Playoff berth has gone by the wayside.

A&M's coaches needed to evaluate some things as this football season comes to a close, specifically, things that will affect the Aggies next season.

A&M will lose a number of impactful players after the season, as names like safeties Leon O'Neal Jr. and Keldrick Carper, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and defensive end Michael Clemons will be gone. Add to the list junior defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal, who's expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft next year, and that's a lot for the defense to lose.

Today was a game where players were being evaluated on both sides of the ball.

Moose Muhammad III, Blake Bost, Jalen Preston, LJ Johnson Jr., Amari Daniels, Yulkeith Brown, and even kicker Caden Davis all saw action on Saturday.

Daniels led the team in rushing with 70 yards on eight carries, and added a touchdown, while Muhammad III led the Aggies in receiving with five catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

The Aggies' defense held the Panthers' offense to just seven yards passing on the day, while Prairie View A&M could manage just 154 total yards.

A&M will next meet LSU on Nov. 27 in Baton Rouge in the last game of the regular season, a game where emotions for both schools will be high, but especially for the Tigers, who will be saying goodbye to head coach Ed Orgeron.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prairie View, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Prairie View, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
City
Prairie View, TX
Prairie View, TX
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Nfl Draft#O Neal#American Football#Texas A M Aggies#Panthers#Prairie View A M#Lsu#Tigers#Aggies News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
47
Followers
151
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy