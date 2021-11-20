Snowshoe Mountain will open one day late

SNOWSHOE, WV (WOWK) – Officials with the Snowshoe Mountain team announced Friday they will open Thanksgiving Day, rather than the Wednesday before Thanksgiving like they originally planned.

“This gives us an extra day to take full advantage of the cooperating snowmaking weather that is forecasted for early next week,” the team explained.

The Passholder and Employer Preview Day is now November 24th, and anyone who already purchased a lift ticket for November 24th will also be given access.

