ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

1 arrested at Portland riot following Rittenhouse verdict

By KOIN 6 News Staff, Nexstar Media Wire
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A riot was declared in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Friday night after a group of about 200 protesters began breaking windows, throwing objects at police, and talking about burning down the city’s Justice Center.

The protesters had gathered in response to the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people and injured another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of police brutality protests in 2020. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges , including first-degree intentional homicide and four others, in connection with the fatal shooting in August 2020.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office officially declared a riot in Portland when the gate to the Justice Center detention area was damaged, although Portland police had also described the scene as a “riot” on Twitter. The sheriff’s office used the Portland Police Bureau’s loudspeaker to make the declaration.

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

About 200 protesters had gathered in downtown Portland by approximately 8:50 p.m. Some blocked an intersection and chanted anti-police slogans. Police kept an eye on the protesters, and cars were able to slowly get through.

Around 9 p.m., however, windows were broken and doors of city facilities were damaged, including the city print shop between 2nd and 1st Avenues. The police bureau’s Central Precinct was also tagged with graffiti.

Police said objects were being thrown at officers in the area, and one officer’s patrol car had its rear window smashed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfu6g_0d2uLuLc00
Portland police shared a photo of a police vehicle damaged on Friday night. (Portland Police Bureau)

Protesters began to tear down fencing and construction signs to use as street barricades. Trash and other debris was also set on fire in the streets.

Chris Liedle with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the riot was declared after protesters began focusing on and “tampering with” a roll-up gate at the Justice Center. As many as 20 protesters began moving down that ramp toward the entrance of the jail and put large tree branches in the way to stop the gate from closing.

Deputies and protesters faced off on the ramp. The “hostile” crowd threw “urine, alcoholic beverages, water bottles and batteries,” Liedle said. The protesters also tried to prevent the gate from closing.

Deputies rushed the demonstrators, got the gate closed and then went back inside once the gate was secured.

The Portland Police Bureau said one person was “criminally cited” and another was arrested, though that person had an outstanding warrant. Officers pulled over five cars associated with the group of protesters, police said, giving out five citations and 17 warnings.

By 11 p.m., the crowd of 200 had broken up and largely dispersed.

Liedle said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office via email: IAU@mcso.us

Hours after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was announced, Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said officers were working on plans for Friday night and the weekend, adding that it was “reasonable to expect there will be some type of reaction to the verdict.”

Rioting erupts in Rotterdam over coronavirus restrictions

Earlier on Friday, Lovell told reporters Portland police may call in for help from other law enforcement agencies to respond to any protests, including Oregon State Police. Whether police would call in the National Guard “depends on what information we have and what we feel the level of threat is,” Lovell had said.

Editor’s note: The story initially reported the Portland Police Bureau declared a riot; police later clarified it was the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office as the agency that declared a riot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Child is 6th death in Waukesha parade crash; suspect charged

An 8-year-old boy became the sixth person to die Tuesday as a result of a man driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, with a criminal complaint alleging that the suspect in the case steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was charged with five counts of […]
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KLFY News 10

Drugs seized in overnight traffic stop on I-10 in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Officers with the Jennings Police Department seized approximately 300 pills of suspected Xanax and over 8 grams of suspected cocaine in an overnight traffic stop in Jennings. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Nov. 23, JPD officers conducting patrol on I-10 stopped a 2009 Acura near mile marker 64 for improper lane usage. […]
JENNINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Downtown Portland#Portland Police Bureau#Shooting#Justice Center#Twitter
KLFY News 10

Twin brothers on the run. Have you seen the Harris brothers?

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital. Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

11/22/21 Morning Rush: Opelousas Police investigate death of a child

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Let’s get you caught up on today’s top stories as you head out the door with News 10’s Morning Rush. Today’s Headlines: Opelousas Police are investigating suspicious death of a toddler found unresponsive on Sunday. Five dead, dozens injured after SUV drove into Christmas parade in Wisconsin. Two men recovering after a […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Agents cite New Iberia man for mourning dove hunting violations

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 21-year-old New Iberia man was cited for alleged federal migratory game bird violations. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Brayden Krepper was cited for taking over the limit of mourning doves, failing to maintain field possession and failing to possess the required Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
KLFY News 10

Juvenile escapes facility for the second time in a month

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A juvenile who recently escaped from the Juvenile Justice Facility in Lake Charles has escaped again, according to the Church Point Police Department. Savion Chavis and is wanted for escape from a nonsecure Juvenile Justice Facility. This is the second time he has escaped from the Juvenile Justice Program. He […]
CHURCH POINT, LA
KLFY News 10

15th Judicial DA Don Landry, prosecuting ADA speak out following conviction of Johnathan Aubrey

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) –A Lafayette man is behind bars, convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2016. For years, the victim’s family has awaited his trial. Last week, his time in court finally came. A jury convicted Johnathon Aubrey of first-degree murder. 15th Judicial Court District Attorney Don Landry and the prosecuting assistant district attorneys are […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Crowley man dies in shooting on Beaumont Drive in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley man was killed in a shooting early Monday morning on Beaumont Street in Baton Rouge. According to police, it happened before dawn, around 2 a.m. Police say they arrived on scene and found 35-year-old Lonnie Cashi of Crowley dead from multiple gunshot wounds. No suspects were identified. Anyone […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy